Allvue Systems Selected to Support LGL Group's Fund Administration Business

Partnership will help LGL establish and grow its new business line from the ground up
Allvue Systems ("Allvue"), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that LGL Group ("LGL") has selected the firm to provide its Fund Accounting and Investor Portal solutions to support its growing fund administration business. LGL Group is a leading provider of Alternative Fund, Corporate, and Family Office solutions, specializing in Private Debt, Capital Markets, Real Estate & VC. Headquartered in Jersey with offices in Luxembourg, and the UK.
Allvue's Fund Accounting software will provide LGL with a robust and modern back-office system fully capable of offering fund administration and investor reporting services across different fund types including private equity, real estate, venture capital, and debt. Through Allvue's Investor Portal, LGL clients will have access to highly configurable dashboards that support both standardized workflows and detailed reporting within one fully integrated platform.
"As we focus on growing our alternatives business, we need a partner with a comprehensive and reputable system to help us provide a best in class solution for our clients," said Zena Couppey, Chief Executive Officer at LGL. "Allvue offers not only a premier, modern technology stack, but also the flexibility to increase our range of services as our new business line expands, which will enable easy scalability in the future."
"LGL and their experienced executive team have a solid reputation for successfully growing fund administration businesses and taking them to the next level, so naturally they recognize the value that streamlined software solutions can add," said Mark Yamin-Ali, Head of Enterprise Sales at Allvue. "We are excited to partner with LGL at the ground level as they expand their administration business and to continue to strengthen Allvue's European presence."
Allvue's Fund Accounting solution is built to handle complex fund structures and serves as the cornerstone of back-office operations combining detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities, and workflow standardization into one cloud-based solution. The firm's Investor Portal provides limited partners with highly configurable, feature-rich dashboards, the ability to securely share reporting documents, and tools to update their information within the system.
About Allvue
Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.
Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue's software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.
About LGL
LGL Group is a leading provider of Alternative Fund, Corporate, and Family Office solutions, specialising in Private Debt, Capital Markets, Real Estate & VC. Headquartered in Jersey with offices in Luxembourg, and the UK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005658/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.