Allvue Systems Selected to Support LGL Group's Fund Administration Business

Partnership will help LGL establish and grow its new business line from the ground up

Allvue Systems ("Allvue"), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that LGL Group ("LGL") has selected the firm to provide its Fund Accounting and Investor Portal solutions to support its growing fund administration business. LGL Group is a leading provider of Alternative Fund, Corporate, and Family Office solutions, specializing in Private Debt, Capital Markets, Real Estate & VC. Headquartered in Jersey with offices in Luxembourg, and the UK.

Allvue's Fund Accounting software will provide LGL with a robust and modern back-office system fully capable of offering fund administration and investor reporting services across different fund types including private equity, real estate, venture capital, and debt. Through Allvue's Investor Portal, LGL clients will have access to highly configurable dashboards that support both standardized workflows and detailed reporting within one fully integrated platform.

"As we focus on growing our alternatives business, we need a partner with a comprehensive and reputable system to help us provide a best in class solution for our clients," said Zena Couppey, Chief Executive Officer at LGL. "Allvue offers not only a premier, modern technology stack, but also the flexibility to increase our range of services as our new business line expands, which will enable easy scalability in the future."

"LGL and their experienced executive team have a solid reputation for successfully growing fund administration businesses and taking them to the next level, so naturally they recognize the value that streamlined software solutions can add," said Mark Yamin-Ali, Head of Enterprise Sales at Allvue. "We are excited to partner with LGL at the ground level as they expand their administration business and to continue to strengthen Allvue's European presence."

Allvue's Fund Accounting solution is built to handle complex fund structures and serves as the cornerstone of back-office operations combining detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities, and workflow standardization into one cloud-based solution. The firm's Investor Portal provides limited partners with highly configurable, feature-rich dashboards, the ability to securely share reporting documents, and tools to update their information within the system.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue's software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About LGL

LGL Group is a leading provider of Alternative Fund, Corporate, and Family Office solutions, specialising in Private Debt, Capital Markets, Real Estate & VC. Headquartered in Jersey with offices in Luxembourg, and the UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005658/en/