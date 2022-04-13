Uniphore Acquires Colabo to Deliver Knowledge AI and Automation

Knowledge AI capabilities automate extraction of knowledge entities and graphs to empower real-time learning for intelligent virtual assistants and human agents

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation today announced that it has acquired Colabo, an AI-powered knowledge automation solution that specializes in extracting and utilizing information from structured and unstructured documents in real time.

Today, Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) and human agents have access to legacy knowledge management systems not connected to enterprise applications, thus frequently losing value over time from data complexity and quality. With Colabo's solution integrated into Uniphore's industry-leading conversational automation platform, enterprises will be able to leverage AI to extract knowledge entities and graphs from structured and unstructured data. This ultimately helps ensure the most relevant content and next-best action are delivered to IVAs and live agents, for significantly better customer interactions.

"Simply put, consumers today expect access to up-to-date information to solve their problems and contact centers can provide better experiences with the latest technologies that do exactly that," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore. "This acquisition brings together unique capabilities to arm enterprises with new tools that provide a quick resolution to consumer queries and empower agents with real-time, actionable information."

"From the start, we built Colabo with a vision to help personalize customers' experiences from when they contact a business to when their issue is resolved," said Yoav Dembak, co-founder & CEO, Colabo. "Today, I am proud to say we have achieved that and will be taking our vision even further by integrating into Uniphore's conversational AI and automation platform, bringing rigor and best-of-breed agility and accuracy to every contact center inquiry."

Colabo's innovative AI solution powers customer engagement solutions by unifying knowledge from any digital and physical content into a seamless, personalized omni-channel experience. Colabo's knowledge AI solution is different as it was built with a customer-first mentality, based on the following market dynamics:

Customer engagement platforms must keep the experience seamless and hassle free, as opposed to making IVAs and agents learn the systems, policies and practices of the business. Colabo's knowledge automation recognizes, learns and personalizes the customer experience.

Customer engagement channels are dynamic. If customer contact centers are not continually learning and managing knowledge in near real time, customer experiences will continue to be problematic. Colabo's technology enables enterprises to quickly ramp up solutions in unique environments in a fraction of the time it takes other systems to be deployed.

