Major General Martin F. Klein Joins C3 AI as Senior Vice President for Defense and Intelligence

C3 AI announces appointment of former innovation and artificial intelligence leader

C3 AI AI, the Enterprise AI software company, announced that Major General Martin F. Klein, USAR (TPU) has joined its executive team to oversee the company's defense and intelligence operations.

"I am pleased to announce General Klein's appointment to lead C3 AI's defense and intelligence operations," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. "General Klein is exceptionally well suited to lead our growing defense business and help our defense and intelligence agencies transform. With his strong executive abilities, private sector experience and extensive government service, General Klein will be an indispensable member of C3 AI's leadership team allowing us to better serve the U.S. defense and intelligence communities."

General Klein most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

"I look forward to building on the work of the trusted professionals from C3 AI who are bringing enterprise AI to solve some of our nation's hardest problems," said General Klein. "Our defense and intelligence communities are on the precipice of fully embracing all the potential that commercial software and data provide to overmatch near-peer adversaries and assuring information dominance. I can't think of a better software platform, or company, to accelerate our nation's security transformation into the digital era."

"General Klein's role comes at an important time in C3 AI's growth trajectory. We are delighted that he has joined the C3 AI leadership team," said Lieutenant General (Retired) Ed Cardon, former commander U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Chairman of C3 AI Federal Systems. "He joins the company at a pivotal time, especially as the defense and intelligence agencies are expanding the use of enterprise level AI solutions and capability with C3 AI."

General Klein's distinguished military career includes Commanding General, 75th Innovation Command, which serves to accelerate innovation within the Army; Director, Army G-3/5/7, Strategic Operations focused on cyber, electronic warfare, information operations, space, enterprise IT networks, tactical communications networks, data architectures and artificial intelligence, the Pentagon; Commanding General, Deployment Support Command in Birmingham, Alabama and Deputy Commander for Operations for the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Commander, Army Support Activity- Fort Dix and Deputy Commander, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Executive Officer to the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the United States Army Reserve.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005386/en/