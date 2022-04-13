Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Participate in NobleCon18 Investor Conference

April 13, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:30 pm EDT.
Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1:45 pm EDT and Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:15 pm EDT.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech's website at www.comtechtel.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech's website for a limited time following the event.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions.
About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.
PCMTL
