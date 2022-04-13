Digital.ai Government Cloud Provides Federal Agencies a FedRAMP Authorized Enterprise Agile Planning Solution

Digital.ai Government Cloud is meeting rigorous cloud security standards

Digital.ai, the leading AI-Powered DevOps platform, today announced that Digital.ai Government Cloud has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization at the moderate impact level through sponsorship from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. With this release of Digital.ai Government Cloud, Federal agencies now have access to Digital.ai Agility.

Every organization, whether a federal government agency or large private sector organization, manages vast amounts of critically important and highly sensitive data, and needs to gradually modernize and migrate from legacy on-premises environments to the cloud. With Digital.ai Government Cloud, businesses can securely scale agile and DevOps practices to distributed teams with consistency and visibility. Having a single, integrated solution to combine portfolio and team level planning is unique to the market and also key to scaling these types of organizations.

"As large agencies continue to accelerate their agile transformation journey, they are supporting an increasingly distributed workforce – and need to be able to plan, measure and deliver software at scale, from anywhere," said Derek Holt, General Manager, Agile and DevOps for Digital.ai. "With Digital.ai, these organizations can scale their distributed workforce and connect agile development at the portfolio, team and individual levels. At the same time, they can seamlessly expand to include DevOps automation to improve efficiency, increase visibility, of the entire toolchain, ensure compliance and provide a foundation for accelerated innovation."

"Modernizing legacy systems has been an ongoing goal for our digital transformation efforts, and moving to agile and DevOps was a critical development for us. We previously had a couple of unsuccessful attempts to replace our aging legacy financial systems, but Digital.ai made successful modernization possible," said Jilee Rich, Director, Financial Service Center PMO, The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. "Since implementing a Scaled Agile and DevOps approach, we've achieved our digital transformation goals. This has brought better, more consistent outcomes, predictability and more features delivery for customers, increased delivery speed and velocity, and improved interagency communications."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services across the U.S. Government. FedRAMP-compliance indicates that a cloud-computing system has established and documented a highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive and rigorous review.

"Today is just the beginning," Holt said. "We're working to gain FedRAMP authorization for our entire AI-powered DevOps platform, so Digital.ai can enable every customer to take advantage of Digital.ai cloud solutions, wherever they are in their digital transformation journey. Commercial organizations will also benefit from our FedRAMP authorization – as our solution becomes more secure and stringent to FedRAMP standards, the greater community will gain stronger security and compliance capabilities across the board."

Digital.ai is currently listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

