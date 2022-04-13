As Prices Soar Nationwide, Allstate Offers Ways to Save on Auto Insurance

Telematics programs and discounts with traditional rate plans can deliver considerable savings to drivers on their monthly insurance premiums.
As U.S. inflation climbs and consumer prices surge, Allstate shares four ways Americans can save on auto insurance right now:
- Usage-based insurance: If you don't drive much, consider switching to a usage-based insurance (UBI) plan like Allstate's Milewise where you pay based on the miles you drive. Low-mileage drivers can save 50% over traditional policies with Milewise, making telematics-based UBI a cost-effective option for those who work from home, have shorter commutes or are retired.
- Safe-driving habits: From a quick drive to the grocery story to a lengthy road trip this summer, you can save with a telematics-based program like Allstate's Drivewise. Save up to 40% with combined discounts for maintaining a safe driving record and keeping safe speeds, stops and driving hours, including up to 10% just for activating Drivewise in Allstate's mobile app. In addition to offering more control over the cost of your auto insurance, Drivewise also gives you personalized insights into how you can drive more safely.
- Bundling insurance policies: Many insurers offer significant savings to customers who purchase more than one policy. You can save up to 25% when you bundle your auto and home policies with Allstate.
-
Ask your agent to review your policy for available discounts: An insurance agent is your go-to resource to help review your insurance coverage and identify potential discounts. At Allstate, you could qualify for a variety of discounts on your auto policy, including if you:
Have an anti-theft device in your car
Insure a young driver who completes a safe driving course or maintains good grades
Enroll in paperless billing and set up automatic payments
From discounts to explaining policy options, Allstate wants to help you choose the right amount of coverage while also saving you money.
