Grove Point Financial Welcomes Burhon Financial Group Amid Quarter of Accelerated Growth

Experienced financial professional sought client-centric model and comprehensive suite of resources to expand business
Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, today announced the addition of Burhon Financial Group, a Chantilly, Virginia-based wealth management firm whose financial professionals oversee $77 million in client assets.
Led by Ken Burhon, the firm's personnel specialize in individualized financial planning, investment and protection services, and estate planning solutions for clients across all stages of life.
Burhon has over 20 years of experience and previously served as a financial advisor at PNC Investments. The move to Grove Point Financial was fueled by the desire to provide a more customized level of client service with less restrictions, and an enhanced referral system.
"Grove Point Financial is uniquely positioned to provide access to sophisticated technology, compliance support, and robust investment solutions to leverage in our relationships," said Burhon. "With these tools in place, and the team's shared vision, support, and commitment to success, we are confident in our ability to offer clients unparalleled service."
"We are unequivocally dedicated to providing financial professionals with integrated technology and streamlined service solutions designed to produce the best possible outcomes for their clients," said Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Grove Point Financial. "The addition of Ken is a testament to our exceptional talent, rich culture, and commitment to growth."
About Grove Point Financial
From its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) provides investment and wealth management services through more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.
Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC. Grove Point Investments, LLC and Grove Point Advisors, LLC are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.
