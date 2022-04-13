Finite State's New Exploit Intelligence Capability Powers Threat-Based Product Security Prioritization

New capability shows device manufacturers whether vulnerabilities have been publicly exploited
Finite State, the product security leader for connected devices, today announced that it has launched its new Exploit Intelligence capability, enabling security practitioners to incorporate threat-based intelligence into product security prioritization.
As the threat landscape grows, it becomes harder for device manufacturers to know which vulnerabilities to prioritize. Meanwhile, hackers are growing more sophisticated in their attacks and continue publishing exploit kits - collections of exploits that less sophisticated threat actors can deploy autonomously.
According to cvedetails.com, more than 11% of almost 173,000 vulnerabilities in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), are considered Critical (9.0-10.0 CVSS score). This translates to more than 19,000 Critical vulnerabilities – no security team could realistically be expected to remediate all of them.
Finite State's Exploit Intelligence capability helps level the playing field by monitoring thousands of industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) advisories to surface vulnerabilities that threat actors are actively and maliciously exploiting, also known as "weaponizing."
Users of the Exploit Intelligence platform can also:
- Access profiles on those threat actors
- Review a timeline of exploitation
- See the correlation between threat actors and specific common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs).
Leveraging this intelligence, users can now better prioritize remediation of the 19,000+ Critical vulnerabilities, and rapidly minimize risk.
"Customers can now see, right alongside all our other results, not only which vulnerabilities they have that are being actively exploited, but by whom and in what ways." said Jeff Martin, Vice President of Product at Finite State. "Fusing threat intelligence on bad actor groups with vulnerability weaponization is a critical prioritization capability in today's world of increasing threats from nation-states and criminal groups."
The Finite State platform offers a comprehensive view of device components, security issues, and supply chain risk. By adding this high-fidelity exploit intelligence capability, Finite State is enabling security teams to improve their visibility into device software and to automate protection for their products. Learn more about the platform at www.finitestate.io.
About Finite State
Finite State empowers organizations to gain control of product security for their connected devices and supply chains. Backed by a team of seasoned experts, our automated product security platform arms our customers with the actionable insights, critical vulnerability data, and remediation guidance necessary to mitigate product risk and protect the connected attack surface. For more information, visit www.finitestate.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005162/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.