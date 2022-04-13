Magnet Forensics Announces Major Innovations at Magnet Summit 2022 to Address Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Challenges

New features for Magnet AXIOM and Magnet AXIOM Cyber will automatically recover cloud evidence and accelerate malware investigations
Magnet Forensics MAGT, a developer of digital investigation solutions used by more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety organizations in over 90 countries, today announced a host of product innovations at its Magnet Summit 2022 conference. The company released new versions of its core digital investigation solutions, Magnet AXIOM and Magnet AXIOM Cyber, which contain new features to improve investigations involving cloud sources and malware.
Public safety organizations and enterprises are both facing renewed challenges in relation to the continued rise of cybercrime and cyber-enabled crime. For public safety organizations, volume is of particular concern because a majority of investigations now involve digital evidence and it is resulting in heavy case backlogs and delays to justice. Enterprises, meanwhile, need to increase the speed in which they respond to threats. It may only take minutes for a cybercriminal to gain access to their systems, but it often takes enterprises days, if not weeks, to react and investigate. Magnet Forensics is innovating to help its customers respond to these challenges.
"The digital evidence challenge is growing in volume and complexity and our innovation must remain one step ahead," said Jad Saliba, founder and chief technology officer of Magnet Forensics. "Magnet Forensics' innovation is driven by our collaboration with our customers as we strive to understand and address the acute nature of the challenges they face with cybercrime and crimes with digital evidence. Leveraging those relationships and the creativity and problem solving of our world-class team enables us to regularly deliver new capabilities to our product suite that strengthen the pursuit of justice and protection of corporate assets."
With the latest updates to Magnet AXIOM Cyber, users can now:
- Accelerate evidence processing using YARA, a rules based approach that seeks to detect and classify malware, by identifying matching malware files
- Create queued lists of up to 15 target endpoints for full forensic analyses and consolidate digital evidence into one case file
- Perform analysis in dark mode
- Recover Google Workspace data from target accounts using new Google Chrome extension
With the latest updates to Magnet AXIOM, users can now:
- Automatically recover more cloud account information and sources of digital evidence using the new Cloud Insights Dashboard
- Save time by easily processing Apple warrant return data with one click using the Magnet Apple Warrant Return Assistant, a new and free tool
- Reduce the review of non-relevant evidence with support for GrayKey's category-based extraction in Magnet AXIOM's "Connect to GrayKey" integration
- Surface more relevant passwords, tokens and digital evidence in the refined results section with less manual effort
- Perform analysis in dark mode
For more information, please refer to our product blogs for Magnet AXIOM 6.0 and Magnet AXIOM Cyber 6.0.
