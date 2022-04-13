Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Provider Earns Recognition for Technology Leverage, Commercialization Success, and Growth Potential

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan's prestigious Technology Innovation Leader Award for 2022. The global research and consulting firm recognized Seegrid for leading the North American AMR market for material handling with complete, connected automation solutions that drive operational resiliency for global leaders in logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing. The award is based on Frost & Sullivan's independent and primary research market analysis, and recognizes Seegrid for its commitment to innovation and creativity, commercialization success, and growth potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005282/en/

Seegrid Receives Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

"With experienced leadership and continuous R&D focus, Seegrid is poised to witness exponential growth for the sustainable future. The company is well-positioned to reap the benefits of the radically evolving AMRs for material handling space," said Krithika Shekar, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst.

Frost & Sullivan's research highlights that automation solves for labor shortages and safely increases productivity while mitigating uncertainties. The firm recognized Seegrid's innovative autonomy technology, Seegrid IQ, as its market differentiator. Fusing data from cameras, LiDAR, and machine learning models with the company's proprietary 3D computer vision system, Seegrid IQ captures and processes massive amounts of data in real-time to deliver agility, reliability, and human-like understanding capabilities required to operate in dynamic industrial environments.

Seegrid's Chief Executive Officer Jim Rock said, "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing our customers with intelligent automation solutions that achieve their material handling goals, future-proof their operations, and drive the entire industry toward a safer, more efficient supply chain."

"Frost & Sullivan is impressed with how Seegrid integrated sophisticated hardware, enterprise software, warehouse equipment, and actionable analytics with its AMRs to automate complicated material handling techniques in dynamic environments," said Shekar.

Seegrid was also recently named the #4 most innovative robotics company in the world by Fast Company and earned recognition as the #1 AMR provider in the US and #1 market leader in tow tractor AMRs worldwide by Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry. Last week at MODEX, the company showcased the interoperability of its mobile robots, enterprise software, and data analytics solutions, and debuted its newest AMR, Palion Lift, now available for pre-order and shipping to customers.

Download a complimentary copy of Frost & Sullivan's analysis of Seegrid.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid PalionTM AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world's largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

To access Seegrid images, visit seegrid.com/media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005282/en/