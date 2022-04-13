HARMAN Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 and Ranked in the Top 10 on Everest Group's Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Provider of the Year Awards

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions has been recognized for innovation and engineering with regard to digital products.

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is honored that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized as a "Major Contender" on Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 and #10 in Everest Group's Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year awards. As #10 on Everest Group's Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year awards, HARMAN DTS is recognized as one of the top providers of engineering services based on a consolidated scoring of rankings within Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports.

Within the major contender category, HARMAN DTS received high positions in both market impact and vision capability. More than 30 engineering service providers participated in the research which conducted a thorough review of offerings, interactions with software product engineering leadership, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the engineering services market. Through this process, HARMAN DTS received high positions and recognition for the company's engineering innovations, established partnerships, and strategic investments.

"We are incredibly honored to have been rated so favorably on both Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 and on the Engineering Services Top 15 List," said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. "These recognitions reinforce the hard work of our team, the innovation within our services, and our ambition to deliver highly-competitive solutions to our clients. We look forward to continuing to develop digital transformation solutions that push the boundaries of innovation."

"HARMAN DTS has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 and as #10 in Everest Group's Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year award," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group. "Under its Life-Ware portfolio of offerings, HARMAN helps customers in innovation and engineering with regards to digital products. The company has made enabling investments in labs, CoEs, and IPs across themes that include advanced analytics, 5G, and AR/VR and has also built a strong partner ecosystem, covering both embedded and software themes. Clients appreciate its strong domain knowledge, skilled software engineering talent pool, and timeliness of deliverables."

The assessment and award directly reflect DTS' commitment to not just develop premier enterprise technology solutions, but deploy Life-ware. More than software or hardware, HARMAN DTS Life-ware are technology solutions that are focused on providing superior experiences across physical, digital, and industry domains that improve human lives. Human by design, these solutions are crafted to blend with consumers' everyday lives and enrich them from within.

To learn more about HARMAN DTS and Life-ware solutions, visit services.harman.com/life-ware.

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, and Industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

