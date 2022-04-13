Western Provident Association Deploys Topdown INTOUCH SaaS CCM Solution to Optimize Healthcare Customer Communications

Western Provident Association (WPA), a leading not-for-profit health insurance company and Top Down Systems Corporation (Topdown), a best-of-breed Customer Communication Management, CCM, software company announced today that they will deploy the Topdown INTOUCH solution across WPA's customer communications operations to improve customer experience, increase productivity, and reduce costs.

Organizations across industries today are challenged with managing customer communications to achieve streamlined agile content and efficient operations while maintaining data privacy. To address these needs, Topdown has developed the INTOUCH SaaS CCM solution, an innovative cloud-based approach to CCM for sharing data, content and processes across organizations that transforms communications operations.

"As a not-for-profit insurance company in a regulated environment, we have a strategic goal to treat our customers how we expect to be treated. We are constantly exploring and evolving ways to exceed our customers' expectations. We have a hard-earned reputation for service excellence. The smart automation and flexible integration platform of the Topdown INTOUCH solution will immediately empower our customer relations team to manage content and improve our communications," said Mike Downing, WPA's Chief Technology Officer.

The simple, task-focused interface of INTOUCH enables non-IT resources to create CCM templates and rules-based workflows for centralized content and branding assets. INTOUCH provides enterprise-wide functionality for template consolidation and streamlined omnichannel content updates. Template development time is significantly reduced improving the speed to market and the opportunity to grow workload volume. INTOUCH provides the highest levels of data security and privacy for all stages of content whether it is stored, in-use or in-transit.

"Transforming CCM operations to a modern cloud-based platform enables enterprises to optimize efficiencies and improve communication effectiveness in a secure environment. We are delighted to work with WPA to advance their CCM strategies while reducing their dependency for IT resources. Our INTOUCH solution and team of CCM experts enable quick platform integrations and ease of use to discover immediate gains and opportunities for business expansion," said Matt Lederer, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Topdown.

About Western Provident Association (WPA)

WPA helps their customers access the best care. With a heritage of more than 120 years, WPA looks after families, the self-employed, the professions, SME, large companies and Global Brands.

About Topdown

Topdown provides customer communication management software and services to organizations looking to provide the best possible customer experience during high-value customer journeys. For nearly 40 years, from the mainframe to the desktop and now to the cloud, Topdown has helped companies communicate more effectively and efficiently with their customers.

