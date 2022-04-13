Haversine Boosts Underwriting Expertise With Senior Hire

Shawndrea Igboh To Enhance and Strengthen Underwriting Department for New Business Development and Portfolio Growth
Haversine Funding, a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for the specialty lending space, today announced the hiring of Shawndrea Igboh in the role of underwriter. Haversine continues its rapid expansion, and this newest addition further shows the company's commitment to our clients, investors, and the specialty financing marketplace by developing, deploying, and managing customized financing solutions for lenders.
"We are excited to welcome Shawndrea to the Haversine team. Her underwriting and factoring expertise will be an enormous value to our platform, as we continue to grow the portfolio and find new solutions to help our clients grow," said Andrew Bae, senior director, Haversine Funding. "Shawndrea's previous experience, high energy and drive make her an ideal addition to our team and further strengthens our commitment to our specialty lending clients."
As an underwriter, Igboh will oversee the various underwriting processes and transactions including structuring, due diligence, and documentation. Her focus will include risk management and portfolio development. Most recently, Igboh was with Triumph Business Capital as a senior underwriter for the general factoring division. Prior to that role, she was a servicing underwriter for JP Morgan Chase and a loss mitigation specialist for Citi-Mortgage. Igboh graduated from the University of Texas, Arlington, with a Bachelor of Architecture.
About Haversine Funding
Haversine Funding helps asset-based lenders, factors and other finance companies fill funding gaps through participations and lender finance facilities, including junior capital options. The company provides specialty finance companies flexible and affordable funding solutions to address concentration issues and support loan portfolio expansion. Ultimately this helps small-and-medium sized private companies across the U.S. secure the debt capital they need to thrive. For its investors, Haversine Funding is unique in that it provides direct access to the attractive risk-adjusted returns of private commercial lending.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005145/en/
