Addressing for the Adventurous - Subaru of America Announces Integration of Innovative Location Technology what3words

Today at the New York Auto Show, Subaru of America has announced that the 2023 Outback will be the first Subaru model to feature what3words as part of the vehicle's infotainment system, with more models set to be announced soon

what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. It has divided the world into a grid of 10ft squares and given each a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, ///match.rally.cubes is the what3words address for Subaru of America's HQ in Camden, New Jersey

Subaru Corporation (7270.T) and what3words have worked closely together since the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund first invested in the innovative location technology in 2019, and today's announcement marks a new and exciting phase of the partnership

Today at the New York Auto Show, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a major integration of innovative location technology what3words. Through this partnership, Subaru drivers can easily navigate to any precise 10ft x 10ft location in the world using just three words, making everyday adventure easier than ever. Subaru's new Outback models will all feature the industry-leading technology, with integrations in additional models set to be announced in the near future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005031/en/

Addressing for the everyday adventurer - Subaru of America and what3words partner to make the outdoors accessible and easy to find. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Entering a precise location into a navigation system can be a frustrating experience, particularly when the destination does not have a street address, such as campsites and car parks, or if the ZIP code covers a large area. Stadiums and industrial parks are usually assigned a single address and yet have multiple entrances and car parks, while some pop-up venues may have no address at all. While globally 80% of motorists use satellite navigation in their cars, 87% of them do not trust it to direct them to the right destination every time.1

what3words eliminates these issues, and is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. It has divided the globe into a grid of 10ft x 10ft squares, and given each one a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. what3words enables people to easily convey locations as specific as building entrances and parking spots and provides easy location references in places with no street addresses, such as beaches, national parks and remote hiking trails.

For example, an adventurous Subaru driver might enter ///costumes.plotted.notepad to navigate to the precise 10ft square in the Grand Canyon with the best view of the Kaibab Suspension Bridge across the Colorado River, or a Subaru Motorsports fan might use ///cautious.gladiator.bleary to meet friends at a spectator point during the New England Forest Rally and watch rally cars catch some air. Users will be able to input a three word address via voice or text, and the system works entirely offline, making it ideal for use in remote areas with poor internet connection.

Subaru and what3words have worked closely together since the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund first invested in the innovative location technology in 2019, and today's announcement marks a new and exciting phase of the partnership.

Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc., commented: "At Subaru we're known for being more than a car company. We want our drivers to be out exploring the world, and with this what3words integration, adventure has never been easier."

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, commented, "From family vacations and camping trips to navigating winding roads and remote landscapes, what3words offers an address for every adventure. We're confident that our technology will enhance the driving experience of Subaru drivers across the US and we're excited to see how this partnership progresses."

what3words' technology has been adopted by global car companies, including Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Lamborghini, Lotus and Ford. Companies such as DK Guides, Airbnb and Lonely Planet use what3words to help travelers find the right hotel entrance or hard-to-find restaurant, and logistics brands like AO.com and Hermès use it to deliver goods exactly where they're needed.

Additionally emergency call centers around the world are embracing what3words at a rapid pace, with control rooms in the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Singapore, Canada, India, and South Africa all utilizing the innovative technology to save their teams time and resources when locating those in distress. As well as using the app for emergencies, individuals are using what3words every day to meet up with friends at parks and on beaches, to share great running and hiking locations, and to share sports match locations with their teams.

Additional images can be found here.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 50 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

______________

1 Based on a survey of 3,000 respondents aged 18-70 across the UK, US and Germany conducted by OnePoll.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005031/en/