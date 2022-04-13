Koya Medical Launches Dayspring® Lower Extremity Active Compression Treatments for Lymphedema and Venous Disorders

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes for Dayspring lower extremity active compression

Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, today announced the U.S. commercial availability of its Dayspring® active compression system for the treatment of lymphedema and venous diseases in lower extremities. The company also announced that the CMS issued three new billing codes in accordance with the HCPCS for the Dayspring active compression system. The new codes became effective for provider billing on April 1, 2022.

Dayspring is the first non-pneumatic active dynamic compression treatment cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is specifically designed for patient mobility and is wearable. Dayspring supports essential body movement and mobility so patients can continue their daily activities during treatment, unlike current pneumatic (air-based) compression pumps that require patients to be stationary and the devices to be plugged into an outlet. The Dayspring treatment for the upper extremity has been commercially available since 2021, and the expansion into lower extremity care – available in both full and lower leg applications allows the company to better support people living with lymphedema and venous diseases.

"Daily essential movement helps promote healthy lymph fluid flow, which is important for managing lymphedema, venous insufficiency and other chronic edemas. We designed Dayspring active compression to help patients remain mobile, get the treatment they need instead of letting it get in the way," said Andy Doraiswamy, Ph.D., Koya Medical founder and CEO. "We look forward to providing at-home active compression treatment options that allow natural leg movements to help reduce swelling and maintain limb volume for people living with lymphedema and venous insufficiency in their lower extremities."

"Securing codes from CMS is a significant step for advancing new treatment options for patients living with lymphedema and their caregivers and providers," said Kelly Petrucci, vice president of Strategic Market Access and Health Economics at Koya Medical. "We appreciate the recognition of the new codes, and this significant milestone is critically important to help ensure patients have access to treatments like Dayspring."

The Dayspring system includes a soft, breathable mesh garment made with the company's proprietary Flexframe™ technology, which are highly durable spring-like segments designed to deliver controlled and customizable compression while allowing natural movement. The system also comes with a smart, rechargeable and Bluetooth-enabled controller and a companion app that allows users and their clinicians to customize treatments and review treatment history.

About Lymphedema

An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body.[1] For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema is commonly caused by cancer and its treatment due to damage of the lymph system from the tumor itself, radiation treatment or the surgical impairment of lymph nodes.

About the Dayspring® System

The Dayspring system is the first wearable and mobility-enabled active compression system designed with real life in mind. It is the first compression treatment option designed to enable movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with existing traditional pneumatic compression. The Dayspring system includes a low-profile active garment made of soft, breathable mesh using Koya's proprietary Flexframe™ technology; a smart, rechargeable, hand-held controller that can be worn on a lanyard; and a mobile app that allows users or their clinicians to track therapy and customize treatment options.

Dayspring is FDA 510(k) cleared to treat lymphedema and other similar conditions that impact lymphatic flow in the upper and lower extremities.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for lymphedema and venous diseases to increase movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional compression therapy. The privately held company was founded in 2018 with the mission to transform lymphatic and vein care through innovative patient-centric platforms. For company or product inquiry, contact info@koyamedical.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/koyamedical/.

[1] Dean, S. M., Valenti, E., Hock, K., Leffler, J., Compston, A., & Abraham, W. T. (2020). The clinical characteristics of lower extremity lymphedema in 440 patients. Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, 8(5), 851–859. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvsv.2019.11.014

