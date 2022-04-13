WM Technology, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

WM Technology, Inc. ("WM Technology" or the "Company") MAPS, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

• When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) • Conference Call: (833) 855-0799 from the United States and Canada (409) 937-8921 International Conference ID: 9292726 • Webcast: ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will also be archived on this website

About WM Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace, Weedmaps, with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions, WM Business, sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company's mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company's technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 13 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. WM Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to get the best out of their Weedmaps experience and help cannabis retailers and brands create labor efficiencies while managing their compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

