Distrupol Acquires the Business of Oy Baritec AB

Addition of Preeminent Nordic Distributor Expands Range and Reach of Distrupol's Products and Services

Distrupol, a leading European distributor of thermoplastics and elastomers to the polymer processing industry and an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD"), today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Oy Baritec AB ("Baritec" or the "Company"). The deal is expected to close at the end of April 2022.

Founded in 1994, Baritec is a leading distributor and agent of plastics and plastic additives. The Company provides a broad range of polymers and resins, specialty plastics, adhesives, and plastic additives and color masterbatches. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Baritec supplies products to clients in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with strategic warehouses designed to provide safe and efficient product delivery.

"Baritec has excelled at cooperating closely with customers and principals to provide innovative solutions that meet ever-changing market challenges and needs," said Richard Orme, Managing Director of Distrupol. "We're truly excited to welcome Baritec's team and customer-oriented, solutions-based mindset to the Distrupol business. We look forward to expanding the range and reach of our product and service offerings to our customers, particularly in the Nordic region."

"We are delighted to become part of the distinguished Distrupol organization, whose values and core beliefs are consistent with ours at Baritec. I am confident that our customers will benefit hugely from the expertise and reach of Distrupol," said Mr. Antti Puotila, primary owner and Chairman of the Board of Baritec. "We look forward to combining efforts with Distrupol to enhance our customer value proposition and further develop the business that we have so proudly built."

"The acquisition of the Baritec business by Distrupol further extends the presence of GPD and continues the execution of our growth strategy," said Paul Tayler, Chief Executive Officer of GPD. "Baritec is highly respected in the industry, and we are fortunate to welcome its team, customers and capabilities into the Distrupol family."

ABOUT DISTRUPOL

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 50 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries such as the consumer, medical, automotive and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 13 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com.

ABOUT GPD COMPANIES, INC.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

