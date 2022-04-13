Tech Tackles Cancer Announces Battle of the Technology Rockstars June 21, 2022, at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass.

Supports Local Cancer Focused Charities: St Baldricks and One Mission
Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston's big data-driven economy, today announced that its popular Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) will be held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm. Now in its 6th year, TTC is returning to an in-person event after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic.
TTC's mission is to leverage the power of the Boston technology industry to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research including St. Baldricks and One Mission. TTC was founded by technology veteran Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, and executive chairman of DataRobot and Snowplow.
The primary entertainment at the event will be a "battle of the technology rockstars," where 10-15 technology executives - aka "featured performers" - can live out their dreams to be rock and roll superstars in front of screaming crowds, backed by a professional band. Awards will be given for the most dollars raised, best performance, and quality of stage presence. Real-time standings for dollars raised can be seen here. The live audience and spectators watching performances via LinkedIn live will be able to vote for their favorite performances.
TTC is also recruiting corporate sponsorships and accepting general donations at techtacklesx.org. The stated fundraising goal is to "blow away" the previous record of $300K raised.
The lineup of featured performers is not complete yet, but early confirmations include:
- Chris Lynch, founder of TTC, CEO of AtScale
- Nathan Hall, VP of Worldwide Systems Engineering, Pure Storage
- Ken Steinhardt, field CTO at Infinidat
- Joe Lemay, founder, and CEO of Rocketbook
- Steve Duplessie, founder and senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group
- George Hope, worldwide head of partner Pales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Media sponsors of the event include SiliconAngle/TheCube and eViRa Health.
"Tech Tackles Cancer is a chance for the technology industry to show some gratitude to the world by supporting a great cause," said Christopher Lynch, founder of TTC. "We are lucky to have careers that can bring prosperity and intellectual fulfillment. But it is important that we leverage our collective success to give back. This is a chance to do that - while having some fun."
Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships, donations, and how to apply to be a featured performer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005202/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.