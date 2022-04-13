Itron Launches Online Partner Solution Marketplace

Enables Utilities and Cities to Easily Explore Leading-Edge Proven Solutions

Itron, Inc. ITRI, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the launch of Itron's online Partner Solution Marketplace where, for the first time, Itron customers and prospects can directly access field-proven and pilot-ready solutions from third parties, streamlining the process to identify and learn about solutions that can help them continue to modernize their infrastructure and better serve their customers. The catalog showcases innovative and emerging solutions such as smart city technologies and Distributed Intelligence (DI) applications that can increase consumer energy awareness and enable more resourceful management of appliances, solar generation and electric vehicle charging.

The Itron Partner Solution Marketplace augments the solutions found in Itron's product catalog and, with a growing number of solutions available, visitors can search for products by solution type, industry, supported connectivity models and regional availability. Itron's vibrant partner ecosystem enhances and extends Itron's solution portfolio and enables a diverse set of use cases. This includes demand response, distribution automation, distributed energy management, DI, gas, water, smart cities and smart lighting. Taking advantage of the marketplace, visitors can explore solutions to help deliver the future of energy, water and smart cities.

"We are excited to showcase field-ready solutions with the launch of Itron's Partner Solution Marketplace. The marketplace will continue to grow as we add tested solutions and new partners, allowing Itron customers to easily extend the value of their Itron multi-purpose IIoT network by expanding new use-cases with innovative solutions from a robust, diverse and mature partner ecosystem," said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.

Itron works together with technology innovators, consultants, service providers and channel partners to deliver outcomes for utilities and cities on a journey towards a more resourceful world. The partner ecosystem can help customers accelerate the modernization of utilities and cities and enable customers to transform their business to deliver enhanced customer service, safety and reliability. Visit Itron's Partner Solution Marketplace and learn more about Itron's partner ecosystem.

