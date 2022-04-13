Outlook on the Electrocardiograph Global Market to 2031 by Product Type, Lead Type, Function, Technology, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electrocardiograph Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Lead Type, Function, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrocardiograph (ECG) market will reach $13,291.3 million by 2031, growing by 6.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising incidences of cardiac disorders and lifestyle related diseases, constantly increasing incidences of casualties due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the increase in geriatric population coupled with behavioral risk factors such as rise in alcohol consumption and smoking, technological advancement and innovations, and the increasing healthcare expenditure.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

ACS Diagnostics

Biotricity, Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

Cardioline SpA

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc.

Schiller AG

Suzuken Co., Ltd.

Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electrocardiograph (ECG) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electrocardiograph (ECG) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Lead Type, Function, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Conventional Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Emerging Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Holter Monitors

Cardiac Event Monitors

Smart ECG Monitors

Software & Services

Based on Lead Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Single-Lead Type ECG Devices

3-Lead Type ECG Devices

5-Lead Type ECG Devices

6-Lead Type ECG Devices

12-Lead Type ECG Devices

Other Lead Types

By Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostic ECG Systems

Monitoring ECG Systems

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Portable ECG Systems

Wireless ECG Systems

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Home-based Users

Cardiac Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Lead Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.

