The Worldwide Baby Carriers Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Baby Carriers Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Buckle, Backpack, Baby Sling, Others), Grade (Mass, Premium), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby carriers market will reach $1,519.9 million by 2030, growing by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies Mentioned
- Babybjorn AB
- BeyBee
- Boba, Inc.
- Clevrplus Carriers
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd
- Infantino, LLC.
- Lillebaby, LLC
- Solly Baby
- Soul Slings
- The Boppy Company LLC
- The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc.
- Twingo, LLC
The market is driven by innovation in functionality and style, an increasing number of certified baby wearing consultants, and the demand for ergonomically designed carriers. In terms of demand volume (million units), the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 2.2%.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global baby carriers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global baby carriers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Grade, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Buckle Carriers
- Backpack Carriers
- Baby Sling Carriers
- Other Baby Carriers
Based on Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Mass Carriers
- Premium Carriers
Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hypermarket and Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Other Distribution Channels
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Grade, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6nv1g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005650/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.