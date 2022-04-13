Dr. Ksenia Orlova Joins Top Doctors at Vascular Care Connecticut

Esteemed vascular surgeon brings 10+ years of experience to patients in lower Fairfield County

Vascular Care Connecticut, a state-of-the art practice committed to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, is pleased to announce that Ksenia Orlova, MD, PhD, joined the Darien, Conn. center. Dr. Orlova brings over 10 years of vascular surgery experience and expertise. She will work alongside Benjamin Chandler, MD, RPVI, FACS and Paul J. Gagne MD, FACS, RVT, a "Top Doctor" in Connecticut. Together, these three surgeons bring over 40 years of experience in vascular care to the lower Fairfield County area.

Prior to joining, Dr. Orlova was on the faculty at Geisinger Medical Center where she worked on a wide variety of cases from venous disease to complex aortic reconstruction. She has extensive experience with Aortic Aneurysms or Dissections, Carotid Artery Disease and Carotid Endarterectomy, and Peripheral Vascular Disease. She is experienced in the minimally invasive, endovascular therapies for these diseases. Dr. Orlova attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she received her medical degree as well as a PhD in neuroscience; she completed her residency at the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

"Vascular Care Connecticut will allow me to bring my vascular surgical experience to an outpatient setting and utilize minimally invasive techniques to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Orlova. "As an English and Russian speaker, I look forward to bringing my expertise to the Fairfield County area and work with the growing Russian-speaking community. I believe outpatient care will allow me to provide improved care – my patients will be able to be diagnosed, treated and sent home from the same office with familiar staff at their side."

Dr. Orlova is an acclaimed surgeon in a primarily male-dominated field and has mentored many residents and fellows over the years and hopes to continue to encourage women to join the field of vascular surgery.

About Vascular Care Connecticut

Vascular Care Connecticut brings together decades of experience to offer unparalleled care in Connecticut and is dedicated to being on the cutting edge of innovation and new technologies for vascular disease and providing patients the care they need in a convenient and uncomplicated environment. The practice is committed to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of vascular disease. Their Board-certified vascular specialists and expert clinical team are dedicated to techniques and training in the latest methods for maximizing safety and effectiveness.

