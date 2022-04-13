MaxLinear Partners with Advantech for PCIe UARTs and Multiprotocol Serial Transceivers for High-Performance Modular Industrial PCs

Targets Growing Industrial IoT Markets for Worldwide Manufacturing Needs

Delivers software configurability and architectural flexibility to end customers.

Today MaxLinear MXL announced that Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial IoT, is using the company's multiprotocol transceivers and PCIe UARTs in Industrial PCs (IPC) built for a wide range of manufacturing and process control applications.

The high demand for resource optimization in the manufacturing process drives the move to industrial IoT and digitalization. According to a 2021 report by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial PC market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026.

Global manufacturers must upgrade their systems for better production efficiency while meeting safety and security requirements for production plants. The Advantech solution features high computing power, legacy compatibility and a modularized design that supports change/upgrade add-on cards and adds new functions as production needs require.

"We are proud to have a strong, long-term partnership with Advantech, who is at the cutting edge of high-performance industrial automation solutions," said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing, High-Performance Analog for MaxLinear. "Their Industrial PCs exemplify the power of combining PCIe UARTs with multiprotocol transceivers for modern production lines."

Companies turn to leaders such as Advantech for a high-end IPC solution. And Advantech has turned to MaxLinear for PCIe UARTs and multiprotocol serial transceivers because of the software configurability and architectural flexibility that MaxLinear enables for serial connectivity in modern IPCs.

"The current industrial automation market is trending towards increasingly compact form factors and intelligent designs that offer space savings and boost efficiency," said Carol Huang, Advantech's Senior Director Procurement. "The MaxLinear serial transceivers and PCIe UARTs provide the flexibility and features needed for the new generation of Industrial PCs that serve our customers."

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Advantech

Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT, has been ranked fourth place on the Best Global Taiwan Brands list in 2020, with a brand value of US$626 million and a growth rate of 13%. Advantech's corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet" is from several aspects including corporate governance, business strategy, industry-academia partnership, and employee care. In recent years, in line with technology trends in IoT, big data and AI, Advantech's WISE-PaaS IoT cloud platform was launched to expand industrial application solutions across many different vertical markets. In addition, in order to promote vigorous IoT development, Advantech actively invites partners in the ecosystem to co-create solutions combining all their domain know-how. This will accelerate the completion of more smart applications and realize the vision of an intelligent planet.

