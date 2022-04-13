GEICO Announces Shannon Hobbs as Chief People Officer

GEICO announced Shannon Hobbs has joined the company as its new Chief People Office.

Hobbs will oversee GEICO's Corporate HR, compensation and benefits, recruiting, talent development, continuing education, leadership/management training, diversity and inclusion and community engagement efforts.

Prior to joining GEICO, Hobbs was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for American Century Investments where she led the HR team as it partnered with company leaders to develop strong workplace practices designed to contribute to the success of the firm's clients, employees, owners and communities. Previous to that role, Shannon served in key HR leadership roles for 10 years at JPMorgan Chase.

"We're thrilled to have Shannon on board – her experience is unparalleled. She will no doubt help GEICO reach new heights and ensure associates have the training and pathways to advance in their careers in an inclusive environment," said Todd Combs, Chairman, President and CEO, GEICO.

"I could not be more excited to join GEICO, with its tremendous culture, talent and reputation," said Hobbs.

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable organization that was founded 85 years ago. The company's Total Rewards benefits package includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, paid bonding leave and continuing education and pre-paid tuition assistance.

GEICO recently unveiled a new companywide education benefit: GEICO Strive, which provides pre-paid tuition and access to more than 220 schools and education providers that offer unique benefits, tailored to GEICO associates, as well as personalized career guidance and education counseling. GEICO also rolled out a new hybrid work schedule which allows some associates to work three to five days per week from home.

The company has increased starting salaries for many positions—including sales, service and claims—in many of its regions (Buffalo, N.Y., Dallas, Texas, Fredericksburg, Va., Indianapolis, Ind., Lakeland, Fla., Macon, Ga., San Diego, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Virginia Beach, Va., and Woodbury, N.Y.).

"GEICO has a strong foundation of programs and benefits that support our associates. I look forward to continuing to enhance our support systems to ensure our associates are thriving and advancing, while also maintaining exceptional work-life balance which focuses on their well-being," said Hobbs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005645/en/