Global DNA Sequencing Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BGI Genomics and Eurofins Scientific Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DNA sequencing market will reach $52,278.1 million by 2031, growing by 15.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the significant technological advancements, the growth of large-scale sequencing initiatives and support by major governmental funding agencies, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising applications of DNA sequencing for animal & plant reproduction.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global DNA sequencing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DNA sequencing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Sequencing Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Sequencing Services
Based on Sequencing Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Sanger Sequencing
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Other Sequencing Types
By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Chain Termination Sequencing
- Pyrosequencing
- Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
- Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Other Technologies
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Biomarker Discovery
- Diagnostics
- Personalized Medicine
- Reproductive Health
- Forensics
- Other Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Academics and Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Sequencing Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffsnyl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005649/en/
