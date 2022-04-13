Abra Hires Two Executives Amid Record Year of Growth

Abra, a leading crypto wealth management platform, today announced the appointments of Ya Li and Constance Sng as chief risk officer and global head of investor relations and capital formation, respectively. Ms. Li and Ms. Sng will report to the chief financial officer of Abra, Justin McMahan. In this new role, Ms. Li will grow a team to further strengthen the firm's risk infrastructure, including systems, methodologies, policies and procedures. Ms. Sng and her team will be responsible for growing and cultivating investors for Abra and its funds at Abra Capital Management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ya and Constance to our growing team," said Mr. Barhydt. "Ya brings over a decade of experience managing and implementing risk models, policies, and procedures, and we are excited for her to bring her proven leadership to our risk team. Constance's investment acumen, combined with her passion for investor and institutional relationships, has allowed her to dominate in the asset raising and product structuring arena. I know she will prove invaluable in cultivating strong relationships and partnerships with our global investors for both Abra itself and our funds at Abra Capital Management."
Ya Li spent the last 10 years of her career at ED & F Man, most recently as the CRO of the Swap Dealer and the director of risk management of the Broker Dealer and FCM. In these roles, Ms. Li managed and oversaw all aspects of risk, including but not limited to market, credit, liquidity, regulatory, capital, and operational functions, as well as supported profitable growth through the effective and efficient risk modeling of new businesses and products.
Constance Sng is an entrepreneurial and solution-driven senior leader with a proven track record of more than 20 years of success in the financial services industry and a strong established global network of institutional clients and consultant relationships.
Before joining Abra, Ms. Sng served as the chief of capital strategy at Hudson Cove Capital Management, helping transform the firm from a family office managing internal capital to an asset manager with global institutional investors and investment consultants. During her time at the firm, she developed strategies for the firm's institutional investor acquisition and launched strategic initiatives to grow market share and revenues across the hedge fund and private credit portfolios. Before that, Ms. Sng held a variety of leadership and senior roles at Moore Capital Management, Satellite Asset Management, Citigroup Asset Management and Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York and Singapore.
These additions follow the appointment of Justin McMahan as CFO in March and a year of tremendous growth for the firm. In early April, Abra launched its asset management strategy, Abra Capital Management ("ACM"). Through ACM, Abra's clients can access actively managed, structured products and investment funds in addition to Abra's best-in-class buying, trading, and borrowing services.
About Abra
Abra is a leading crypto wealth management platform. The company's vision is to help create an open, global financial system that is easily accessible to everyone. Founded in 2014 by Bill Barhydt, Abra's hundreds of thousands of users earn high yields on their crypto assets, trade over 100 different cryptocurrencies and borrow dollars against crypto holdings. Abra has processed over $1 billion in crypto-backed loans and has paid millions of dollars in interest payments to retail and institutional clients alike. Abra's investors include American Express, Blockchain Capital, Ignia, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, and Pantera Capital, among others. For more information, please visit www.abra.com.
