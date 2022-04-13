Advisor360° Launches Automated Document Bundling to Maximize Administrative Efficiency for Broker-Dealers

Advisor360° Builds on Robust Q1 with New Innovation that Streamlines Enterprise Workflows

Advisor360°, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of integrated technology for the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of Automated Document Bundling, which detects, enriches and batches new account documents submitted by financial advisors. Broker-dealers can now process cases more efficiently with the Automated Document Bundling upgrade to Advisor360°‘s wealth management software.

The new capability allows broker-dealers to complete new account case volumes faster by reducing the number of cases and enriching information seamlessly across multiple documents – decreasing processing times and room for human error.

Incorrect or incomplete data can slow down the new account opening process, creating a document backlog that must be manually corrected and causing delays in onboarding new clients. Using logic and automation services, Advisor360°'s Automated Document Bundling detects and enriches data from multiple documents to create a more streamlined case workflow for each new account. The ability to enrich the metadata across required documents and close gaps in information results in faster new account openings and fewer errors in paperwork processing.

Automated Document Bundling is available to users of Advisor360°'s Imaging API, which offers enhanced auditing, reporting and household-level group capabilities.

"One of the biggest roadblocks to opening new accounts is the amount of paperwork that needs to be completed and processed by the back office," said Darren Tedesco, President of Advisor360°. "Advisor360°'s Automated Document Bundling eases this administrative burden for an experience that is streamlined and stress-free – for the broker-dealer home office and for financial advisors."

Automated Document Bundling is the latest in a series of innovations to Advisor360°'s wealth management software.

Q1 2022 Wealth Management Software Round Up

In the first quarter of 2022, the company announced several updates to its technology offering, including:

Introduction of low code digital onboarding to simplify and automate the completion of account documents. Digital onboarding's Straight-Through-Processing (STP) is saving an average of 80 hours of account paperwork processing time per week. Since launch, more than 15,000 forms have been prefilled using the enhanced forms bundling feature.

Strategic partnership with State Street's Charles River Development ® to create a deeply integrated technology solution that includes Charles River's end-to-end managed accounts platform.

to create a deeply integrated technology solution that includes Charles River's end-to-end managed accounts platform. Rollout of configurable platform offerings – Essentials, Extended or Enterprise - that scale to meet the needs of wealth management firms at varying stages of growth.

In addition, Advisor360° expanded the breadth and depth of its sales and service teams to meet industry demand. Notable hires have included technology industry veteran Eric Esfahanian who joined as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, and Brian Gruttadauria, a senior technology and engineering expert, who joined as Vice President of Operations & Quality.

"Deep technology integration has the power to transform the wealth management experience for advisors and their clients – our most recent announcements speak to our commitment to this belief," said Tedesco. "We are continuously innovating our platform to streamline the way advisors engage with their clients."

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Massachusetts, Advisor360° is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that builds, integrates and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company's proprietary Unified Data Fabric™ (UDF) synthesizes complex and disparate data streams into one platform for a highly sophisticated wealth planning solution. Today, 3 million households with $1 trillion in assets under advisement benefit from the integrated Advisor360° experience. Whether the enterprise back office, the client-facing advisor or the individual investor, Advisor360° brings clarity to all stakeholders seeking a holistic approach to managing household wealth. Advisor360° launched as an independent company in 2019 and was named the second largest fintech company in Massachusetts by The Boston Business Journal in 2021. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

