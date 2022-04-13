MetLife Investment Management Provides $200 Million in Financing to Phase Out the Last Two Coal Fired Plants in New Jersey

Decommissioning to reduce 3.9 million tonnes of CO 2 , supporting New Jersey clean energy goals and reflecting MIM's commitment to green investments

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. MET, today announced it was the sole lender for approximately $200 million in financing to support the decommissioning of the last two coal-fired plants in New Jersey.

The financing will allow Starwood Energy Group, the majority owner of the two plants, and Atlantic City Electric (ACE), a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility serving approximately 600,000 customers in New Jersey, to move forward with proposals to retire ongoing power sales agreements between ACE and the coal-fired plants. Both plants are expected to cease generating coal energy at the end of May 2022, nearly 30 months ahead of schedule.

MIM's Private Capital team led the structuring and financing on behalf of a number of institutional clients and MetLife's general account. The financing will be used to pay for decommissioning costs, including payments to suppliers and operators, and repayment of existing outstanding debt. It is expected that the agreement by both plants to cease producing coal-fired electricity will lead to redevelopment and transition to other forms of electric generation.

The transaction reinforces MIM's long-term commitment to energy transition initiatives that drive environmental sustainability and decarbonization. The decommissioning is expected to result in the reduction of 3.9 million tonnes of CO 2 in the atmosphere, the equivalent of eliminating over 750,000 passenger cars a year, and an estimated $30 million cost savings to ACE customers. The transaction also supports New Jersey's Energy Master Plan, which aims to reduce 80% CO 2 emissions levels and reach 100% clean energy generation by 2050.

"We're committed to continuing to support the energy transition through our investments, which we customize to the needs of our borrowers while also targeting positive community outcomes," said Nancy Mueller Handal, head of Private Fixed Income & Alternatives at MIM. "We're proud to be a partner in a project that will lead to cleaner energy production by transitioning the last two coal plants in New Jersey, which reinforces our global decarbonization efforts as we collectively strive for a greener future."

"We are grateful to MetLife Investment Management for working with us on this very important transaction as we help move New Jersey to a cleaner future and retire the last two coal plants in New Jersey," said Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Starwood Energy. "We applaud the MIM team for its ingenuity and dedication."

MIM manages $4.5 billion in approximately 150 investments in energy transition renewable energy technologies1, including solar and wind power generation, hydroelectric power, geothermal energy, biomass and battery.

MIM's Private Capital team's investment strategies include private placements, infrastructure and structured credit investment management across a wide range of industry sectors, including general industrial, healthcare, professional services, retail, utilities, electric transmission, renewable power and social housing, among others. As of December 31, 2021, MIM had $135.7 billion in private capital assets under management2 and $669.0 billion in total assets under management.3

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. MET, is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of December 31, 2021, had $669.0 billion in total assets under management.3

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. MET, through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as "aims," "commit," "expected," "seek," "strive" and "will" are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

Endnotes

1 At estimated fair value as of December 31, 2020. For more information on MetLife's green investments, visit our MetLife's 2020 Sustainability Report.

2 At estimated fair value. Private capital assets under management includes Private Corporates, Private Infrastructure, Residential Whole Loans, Alternatives, Private Structured Credit and Middle Market Private Capital.

3 Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

