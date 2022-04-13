University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Faculty Participate in SHRM Talent Conference

Dr. Sessoms-Penny and Dr. Taylor will lead a session on workforce generations
Faculty members Sandra Sessoms-Penny, Ed.D., and Joy Taylor, Ed.D., with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies join the proceedings of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) TALENT Conference & Expo taking place April 10 - 13, 2022. The hybrid event features a comprehensive in-person and virtual program that explores a wide range of talent-related learnings, with over 50 session, more than 75 speakers, professional development credits, and networking opportunities.
Sessoms-Penny and Taylor will lead an on demand session on Wednesday, April 13, 11:30am – 12:00pm MT, "Millenials in the Workplace: An Exploration of Managerial Perceptions in Multi-Generational Organizations." Presented from the perspective of the managers of millennial workers, the session will describe the growth and influence of millennials in the workplace and how managers can best identify and harvest the skills, talents, expectations, and contributions of millennials for the good of the multigenerational organization.
"The Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research maintains a continuous focus on groundbreaking, qualitative research," states Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., University Research Chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) in the College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. "As Millennials continue to establish themselves in today's workforce, we are excited for the opportunity to highlight this exceptional research and congratulate Drs. Sessoms-Penny and Taylor on this major accomplishment."
Sessoms-Penny, a fellow of CWDIR, served as a teacher, school administrator and instructional leader in the public sector at the elementary, middle and high school levels for 13 years in the Commonwealth of Virginia. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, she is faculty and University Research Methodologist within the College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix where she has taught since 2009.
Taylor, also a fellow of the CWDIR, has nearly 40 years of experience as an elementary school teacher, principal, and district administrator for K-12 education, and currently serves as a dissertation chair and faculty within the College of Doctoral Studies.
Learn more about the SHRM TALENT Conference & Expo here.
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
