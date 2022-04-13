Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Research Report 2022: Nexavar, Sutent, Afinitor, Votrient, Avastin, Inlyta, Torisel, Proleukin - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Type, Product, End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2021 to $7.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $9.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%

The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of kidney cancer drugs. It includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy

The main types of kidney cancer are renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial carcinoma, others (renal sarcoma, renal lymphoma). Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the kidney's tubules. The different products involved are nexavar (sorafenib), sutent (sunitinib), afinitor (everolimus), votrient (pazopanib), avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), torisel (temsirolimus), proleukin (aldesleukin), others that are used by hospitals, clinics, research center, others.

North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rise in incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drugs market. Change in lifestyle of people, consumption of tobacco and unhealthy diet are some factors which contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells. According to American Cancer Society Report, around 73,750 new cases of kidney (renal) cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2020. Thus, driving the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market. When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective. Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent re-occurrence of kidney cancer. Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way.

Also, targeted therapies for kidney cancer has illustrated higher efficiency than normal chemical drug-based chemotherapy in random clinical trials. In a study conducted by Pfizer, using targeted therapy had more chances of tumor shrinkage than using chemical drugs. Targeted drug, axitinib and Pembrolizumab are being used to treat stage IV kidney cancer which specially attacks the spreading points of cancer. Thus, pharmaceutical industry is embracing the targeted therapies because of the above-mentioned benefits. Therefore, hindering the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drugs market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer resistant cells from developing. The improved understanding about renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy.

Under this treatment the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood are combined with inhibitors of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTor), which helps promote cellular biogenesis. According to a study conducted by National cancer institute (NIH) in 2019, the combination treatment leads to better outcomes in the patients suffering from advanced kidney cancer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Kidney Cancer Drugs

5. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Urothelial Carcinoma

Others (Renal Sarcoma, Renal Lymphoma)

6.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Nexavar (Sorafenib)

Sutent (Sunitinib)

Afinitor (Everolimus)

Votrient (Pazopanib)

Avastin (Bevacizumab)

Inlyta (Axitinib)

Torisel (Temsirolimus)

Proleukin (Aldesleukin)

Others

6.3. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Center

Others

7. Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Genentech Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Active Biotech

Amgen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai

Roche

Cipla Limited

Onyx

Abbott Laboratories

Aveo Pharmaceuticals

Immatics Biotechnologies

Prometheus Laboratories

Argos Therapeutics

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Rosetta Genomics

Illumina Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggymkb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005642/en/