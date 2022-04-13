Global Biopolymers Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biopolymers Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Conventional petroleum-based polymers are non-biodegradable and difficult to recycle. Moreover, the production of conventional plastics is associated with concerns such as greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the demand for sustainable polymeric material is increasing as a substitute for conventionally used polymers. Bio-based polymer is an eco-friendly solution, as the polymer can easily degrade.
Among end-user the packaging segment is expected to witness significant market share in the global biopolymers market. Biopolymers are mainly used in packaging applications. The packaging sector is witnessing increasing demand for plastics. For instance, according to the Plastics and Composites Sector Report (2015) of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, worldwide plastic demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050. Biopolymers are sustainable alternative to conventional plastics and are increasingly used in the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
Among regions, Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2020, owing to the increasing presence of key players in the region. For instance, in June 2021, BASF SE is a multinational chemical company. Consumer demand for natural cosmetics is growing rapidly, prompting personal care manufacturers to find eco-friendly alternatives to tried-and-true solutions. With the COSMOS-approved texturizing biopolymer Hydagen Clean, BASF SE now offers a natural alternative to synthetic polymers. Due to its low microbial count and rapid dissolution in both cold and hot water, Hydagen Clean is characterized not only by its high quality, but also by its ease of use.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Biopolymers Market, By Product Type:
- Bio-PE
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Bio-based PET
- Bio-polyesters
- Others
Global Biopolymers Market, By Application:
- Packaging
- Medical Implants
- Automotive Interior
- Seed Coating
- Others
Global Biopolymers Market, By End User:
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Packaging
- Construction
- Others
Global Biopolymers Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- NatureWorks LLC
- Braskem S.A.
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Du Pont
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Danimer Scientific
- Bio-on S.p.A.
- Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.
