Global Biopolymers Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Conventional petroleum-based polymers are non-biodegradable and difficult to recycle. Moreover, the production of conventional plastics is associated with concerns such as greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the demand for sustainable polymeric material is increasing as a substitute for conventionally used polymers. Bio-based polymer is an eco-friendly solution, as the polymer can easily degrade.

Among end-user the packaging segment is expected to witness significant market share in the global biopolymers market. Biopolymers are mainly used in packaging applications. The packaging sector is witnessing increasing demand for plastics. For instance, according to the Plastics and Composites Sector Report (2015) of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, worldwide plastic demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050. Biopolymers are sustainable alternative to conventional plastics and are increasingly used in the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Among regions, Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2020, owing to the increasing presence of key players in the region. For instance, in June 2021, BASF SE is a multinational chemical company. Consumer demand for natural cosmetics is growing rapidly, prompting personal care manufacturers to find eco-friendly alternatives to tried-and-true solutions. With the COSMOS-approved texturizing biopolymer Hydagen Clean, BASF SE now offers a natural alternative to synthetic polymers. Due to its low microbial count and rapid dissolution in both cold and hot water, Hydagen Clean is characterized not only by its high quality, but also by its ease of use.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biopolymers market, market size (US$ million & million tons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global biopolymers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global biopolymers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, biopolymers manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global biopolymers market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Biopolymers Market, By Product Type:

Bio-PE

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Bio-based PET

Bio-polyesters

Others

Global Biopolymers Market, By Application:

Packaging

Medical Implants

Automotive Interior

Seed Coating

Others

Global Biopolymers Market, By End User:

Automotive

Agriculture

Packaging

Construction

Others

Global Biopolymers Market, By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles

BASF SE

NatureWorks LLC

Braskem S.A.

Novamont S.p.A.

Du Pont

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Danimer Scientific

Bio-on S.p.A.

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

