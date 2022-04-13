Military Satellites Global Market Research Report 2022 Featuring SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Airbus, Orbital ATK Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Military Satellites Global Market Report 2022, By Satellite Type, Payload Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military satellites market is expected to grow from $52.28 billion in 2021 to $54.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $63.116 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6%

Major players in the military satellites market are The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ISS-Reshetnev, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Aviation, Airbus SE, Indian Space Research Organisation, OHB SE, Elbit System Ltd., AeroVironment and Orbital ATK Inc.

The military satellites market consists of sales of military satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture military satellites. A military satellite is an artificial earth satellite used for military missions such as intelligence gathering, navigation, and military communications.

The main satellite types of military satellites are small satellites, medium-to-heavy satellites. The various types of payload include communication payload, navigation payload, imaging payload, others that are used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), communication, navigation. Satellite Payload refers to the components of a spacecraft that are specifically dedicated to producing mission data and relaying that data back to Earth.

North America was the largest region in the military satellites market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing concern about terrorism is expected to fuel the growth of the military satellites market. The growing concern for terrorism has motivated the need for military forces around the world to deploy better military communication systems. Military satellites are an important part of modern military communication networks. In 2019, 63 countries reported at least one death due to terrorism. Terrorism had a $26.4 billion global economic impact in 2019. Therefore, the increasing concern about terrorism drives the growth of the military satellites market.

The high cost of the military satellite is expected to hamper the growth of the military satellites market over the forecast period. An artificial satellite that is used for military purposes is a military satellite. Military satellites are costly devices, costly to build, and costly to launch.

The military communications satellite's combined costs will be more than $95 million for release and launch insurance, $20 million for the in-orbit insurance, $15 million for operating expenses, and $150 million for spacecraft, making a total of $300 million. Therefore, the high cost of military satellites restraints the growth of the military satellite market.

The advancement in technology is shaping the military satellite market. Major companies working in the military satellite sector are focused on designing advanced technology solutions for military satellites.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Military Satellites Market Characteristics

3. Military Satellites Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Military Satellites

5. Military Satellites Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Military Satellites Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Military Satellites Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Military Satellites Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Military Satellites Market, Segmentation By Satellite Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small Satellite

Medium-To-Heavy Satellite

6.2. Global Military Satellites Market, Segmentation By Payload Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Communication Payload

Navigation Payload

Imaging Payload

Others

6.3. Global Military Satellites Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR)

Communication

Navigation

7. Military Satellites Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Military Satellites Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Military Satellites Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

The Boeing Company

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ISS-Reshetnev

SpaceX

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

GE Aviation

Airbus SE

Indian Space Research Organisation

OHB SE

Elbit System Ltd

AeroVironment

Orbital ATK Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wwb75

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005632/en/