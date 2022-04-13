The Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes New Partners in Dubai, Kansas City and Puerto Rico

The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has welcomed three new partners to the organization. Duarte Pino, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Parris Communications, Kansas City, Missouri; and ProGlobal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates were all recently voted into the partnership.

"These are all outstanding agencies, and each of them is an important addition to our global partnership," said Stephanie Paul, Managing Director, The Phillips Group, and Worldcom's Global Recruitment Chair. "They are all highly respected, with deep regional, national, and global experience in public relations and communications. This is a significant addition to our collaborative partnership, adding three diverse markets that continue to elevate the individual and collective excellence."

Over its 33-year history, Parris Communications has gained a reputation for highly differentiated, impactfully executed strategic communications campaigns and crisis management efforts. As a boutique agency of senior professionals, the team works across a broad spectrum of market sectors, specializing in media relations, crisis counsel, and strategic communications. Its client list spans Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, and healthcare IT, real estate, retail, banking, colleges and universities, law firms, and life sciences, to name a few. It has also managed strategic communications for several major league sports franchises.

"We knew it at our first ‘Hello:' Our new Worldcom partners — both in the U.S. and around the globe — are extraordinary examples of best-in-class agencies," said Roshann Parris, Founder and CEO. "We're honored by the opportunity to join this prestigious group, capture their intense energy, and offer expanded capabilities to our clients in virtually every corner of the world. Worldcom is an asset of virtually limitless possibilities."

Part of the Dubai-based 24 Dimensions investment group, ProGlobal operates across six verticals, tackling the gamut of modern communications challenges. The firm offers public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing, social media management, brand development, creative design, event management, and lead generation services – never hesitant to step into new arenas and set new standards that match the times.

"Our partnership with Worldcom is a major milestone in our growth journey and mission to deliver meaningful impact to our customers and communities," said Ali Sharif, Managing Director for ProGlobal. "We take pride in empowering our clients through a mix of communication tools and multi-channel campaigns. And yet we feel there is always more to learn and more to do. Leveraging the power of Worldcom's network and the wealth of knowledge within its partner ecosystem – we look forward to expanding our capabilities to better serve our clients across the world."

DuartePino is a firm primarily providing management services to help expand Hispanic-led businesses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. A leader in its market for three consecutive years, the firm combines practical experience in marketing and communications to support its clients' sustainable business growth plans. The firm works with several clients across sectors, including banking, financial services, entertainment, and tourism.

"We are so honored to be joining this talented group of communications professionals as we begin activating our Worldcom partnership," said Antonio Duarte, Chief Marketing Advisor for Duarte Pino. "I have already been able to connect with some of my partners in-person at the Worldcom LATAM regional meeting in San Jose, Costa Rica, and am energized by the possibilities this provides for our business. We've been growing rapidly in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and are excited to expand our global reach."

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership and their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, Duarte Pino, Parris Communications, and ProGlobal join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675.

