Alliant Insurance Services Grows Its Pennsylvania Team, Hires Mike Hiller

Longtime P&C expert has broad experience spanning underwriting, brokerage, and senior management
Alliant Insurance Services continues to expand its presence in Pennsylvania, hiring Mike Hiller as Senior Vice President. Hiller joins Alliant with more than 30 years of experience spanning the fields of underwriting, brokerage, and senior management.
"Mike has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and innovative thinking; qualities that will play a critical role in the continued growth of our brokerage team," said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. "His ability to see all sides of the business and respond with tailored solutions creates a significant competitive advantage for his clients and broker partners."
In his new role with Alliant, Hiller will deploy his multifaceted background to service a diverse regional client base throughout the United States. Central to his responsibilities will be assuming a leadership role on Alliant's 123ocp.com platform, a secure online solution that allows brokers across the U.S. to quote and bind a range of contractor-focused insurance policies.
Prior to joining Alliant, Hiller was Senior Managing Director with a global insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He also has experience as a Multi-Line Primary Insurance Underwriter and Direct Facultative Casualty Reinsurance Underwriter. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Temple University.
Hiller can be reached at (609) 313-1321 or at Mike.Hiller@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
