Cemvita Factory Partners With Fluor to Scale Sustainable Bio-Solutions to Extract Critical Minerals

Cemvita Factory ("Cemvita") announced today that the company has partnered with Fluor Corporation to accelerate commercialization of innovative biomining technology across several commodities. This collaboration aims to bring together resources and expertise to support design development, optimization, and scale-up of new sustainable processes to unlock metal extraction from low-grade or recalcitrant ore bodies, and even waste.
"Cemvita Factory is committed to developing and applying breakthroughs in biotechnology to unlock metals crucial to our clean energy transition using sustainable and low-impact processes," said Marny Reakes, VP of Biomining at Cemvita. "It was important for us to find the right EPC partner that could share the same agility and innovativeness that is core to Cemvita, and we have found that in Fluor."
Biomining has been used successfully at scale for the last 40 years and recovers 20% of the world's copper and 5% of the world's gold. Cemvita brings the latest in biotech tools into action to improve recovery and extend biomining to other ore bodies and minerals to bioextract critical minerals and lower the environmental footprint of mining.
"We are committed to support the development of disruptive low carbon solutions in the mining industry, and we are excited to do so with Cemvita Factory," said Tony Morgan, Fluor Mining & Metals President. "Through our partnership, Fluor will draw upon expertise with leaching technologies as well as our extensive engineering and project execution capabilities."
Fluor is the latest strategic partner to join Cemvita's network. For more than 60 years, Fluor has provided innovative solutions for mining projects across six continents in key mining jurisdictions.
About Cemvita Factory
Cemvita Factory is a synthetic biology company focused on decarbonizing heavy industry, focusing on improving the environmental footprint of various industries, from oil & gas and mining. Cemvita accomplishes this via deploying technology to enable sustainable extraction of natural resources, carbon negative production of chemicals, and utilizing waste as feedstock for energy, chemical, and hydrogen products. Visit www.cemvitafactory.com for more information.
