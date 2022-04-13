Ingram Micro Earns 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Cloud Security Expert Program Earns 5-Star Win: Ingram Micro SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance Communities Continue to Shine in Annual Guide

Ingram Micro Inc., is pleased to announce its new Ingram Micro Cloud Security Expert Program is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in CRN's 2022 Partner Program Guide. Ingram Micro's award-winning, 5-star partner communities – SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance – continue to shine in CRN's annual partner guide, which recognizes the strongest and most successful channel partner programs.

Recognized nationally, CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

Readily available worldwide, Ingram Micro's Cloud Security Expert Program is proven to help channel partners fast-track their cybersecurity practices. The new program features several business-building, high-value resources including sales frameworks, security and sales assessment tools, product recommendations, white-glove marketing support and development funding, end-user delivery templates, and service implementation best practices, as well as lead generation and pipeline campaigns. Ingram Micro's highly-anticipated, annual Cloud Summit is set for May 17th – 19th in Miami. The event is open to channel partners everywhere.

"Strong cybersecurity is paramount in today's landscape of hybrid workplaces and expanding endpoints," said Victor Baez, senior vice president, Ingram Micro Cloud. "As such, it's an honor for our Security Expert Program to receive top marks from a respected organization like CRN, reflecting our expertise in this all-important area for partners. We look forward to seeing and sharing in the growing success of our channel partners at next month's Cloud Summit."

With a growing community of 300 channel partners across the U.S., Ingram Micro SMB Alliance continues to focus on extending their partners knowledge and offerings with the right mix of SMB-focused credit and financing, products services, solutions, training, education, and support resources. SMB Alliance offers support through all phases of the sales cycle and business maturity to its members. Ingram Micro's SMB Unplugged event is taking place this year in Buffalo, NY June 7th.

Comprising approximately 340 channel partners globally, Trust X Alliance brings an array of talent, expertise, and experience in a variety of industry segments and technology areas to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers. Recognized for their thought leadership and best practices, Trust X Alliance members are individually strong, and collectively extraordinary – often collaborating locally, regionally, and globally to learn from each other and provide exceptional service to their customers. Ingram Micro's Trust X Invitational is taking place June 1st-3rd in Phoenix, AZ.

"Ingram Micro's partner communities and programs are focused on enabling our channel partners to work smarter, grow faster and do more for themselves and their customers," says Jennifer Anaya, senior vice president of Global Marketing, Ingram Micro. "Our people and our partners have and will always be a clear differentiator for Ingram Micro and we appreciate CRN's recognition of these critical assets within its annual Partner Program Guide."

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

