POLYN Technology Delivers NASP Test Chip for Tiny AI

POLYN Technology announced today that its first Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor (NASP) chip is packaged and evaluated, demonstrating proof of the technology's brain-mimicking architecture. It is the first Tiny AI true analog design to be used next to sensors.
POLYN Technology is an innovative provider of ultra-low-power-performance NASP technology and a producer of unique Tiny AI chips and their associated IP.
"This achievement validates the intensive work of our multinational team," said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO and founder of POLYN Technology. "Our chip represents the most advanced technology bridging analog computations and the digital core. It is designed with neuroscience in mind, replicating pre-processing the primary cortical area of the human brain does at the periphery before learning at the center."
The NASP chip enables full data processing disaggregation between the sensor node and the cloud; it truly embodies the Tiny AI concept.
The NASP test chip contains several neural networks. The chip is implemented in 55nm CMOS technology. Its design proves the NASP "neuron" model as well as the scalability of the technology and efficiency of the chip design automation tools developed by POLYN.
"Our first chip is created from trained neural networks by NASP Compiler and synthesis tools that generated Netlist and the silicon engineering files from the software math model simulation. We will continue to refine our technology for creation of new generation chips," said Yaakov Milstain, COO of POLYN.
POLYN anticipates the chip will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2023 as its first wearables product, with a fusion of PPG and IMU sensors for the most accurate heart rate measurement along with recognition and tracking of human activity.
About POLYN
POLYN Technology is a fabless semiconductor company, supplying ultra-low-power, high-performance Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology, IP and Tiny AI chips based on NASP. POLYN's Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools support the fast and cost-effective development of tailored Tiny AI solutions, which perform AI computations on-device. The technology and products enable a wide range of edge AI applications with power consumption, accuracy, size, and cloud connectivity constraints, like wearables, Industry 4.0, Connected Health 4.0, Smart Home and more. POLYN Technology was founded in 2019. The company is registered in London and headquartered in Israel.
