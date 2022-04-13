SmartBear Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Automated Software Quality and Continuous Testing

SmartBear positioned in Leaders Category in IDC MarketScape for enterprise ASQ and continuous testing for digital execution, amidst global shift to digital innovation

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality and Continuous Testing for Digital Execution.1 This IDC MarketScape evaluated 24 vendors for inclusion in the study, based on the strength of their products' ASQ capabilities and strategy, revenue share, and differentiated position in the rapidly emerging market. The report examines ASQ adoption patterns and trends and how they are impacting business success.

"Overall, SmartBear is well positioned to help support emerging environments as part of digital transformation initiatives and cloud testing and as an alternative to enterprise ASQ offerings with some synergistic analytics to complement those vendors focusing on security and quality," said Melinda-Carol Ballou, Research Director, Agile ALM, Quality & Portfolio Strategies at IDC. "SmartBear exemplifies what IDC is increasingly observing — a demand for intuitive, combined products at lower price points with leverage of open source and integration to core application life cycle management (ALM) systems."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality and Continuous Testing for Digital Execution report states, "For the end-to-end DevOps life cycle, SmartBear's ability to reuse assets between ASQ tools spanning the SDLC can help create efficiencies of time and scale by leveraging proven, tested, and related assets, saving both time and money."

This report also notes, "SmartBear focuses on developer-led quality engagements with the belief that critical testing will start early in the development cycle and on a frequent basis. The company has a set of products that meet the needs of organizations in various stages of their quality maturity with a strong footprint in both developer-led and QA/tester-led quality."

"As organizations bridge and deploy applications across cross-functional environments, creating an end-to-end quality approach that includes API life cycle and a proactive ASQ management strategy is critical," said Calvin Fudge, Sr. Director, Industry Analyst Relations at SmartBear. "We are happy that this IDC MarketScape cited various strengths of SmartBear, including intuitive product capabilities, breadth of product set, and simplicity of our combined offering as compared with high-end, more expensive solutions."

The SmartBear products considered as part of this vendor assessment include SwaggerHub, ReadyAPI, TestComplete, Zephyr (Squad, Scale, and Enterprise), Bugsnag, BitBar, CrossBrowserTesting, LoadNinja, AlertSite, Collaborator, and CucumberStudio, as well as support for Swagger, Cucumber BDD, and SoapUI open source projects.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it's TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they're easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We're used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you're going, we'll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

