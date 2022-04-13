Worldwide Curved Televisions Industry to 2028 - Featuring Haier Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Worldwide Curved Televisions Industry, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are many TV brands in the market that are offering great curved TVs at different price ranges. There are numerous features that makes these TV sets much more attractive than the traditional flat-screen ones.
Flat-screen TVs consume more electricity and other energy sources to display video content whereas curved TVs consume much less electricity as they are more efficient. Another great feature of curved television models is that they provide a wider field of view compared to flat TVs.
Increasing technological advancement in curved television is expected to uplift growth of the market. For instance, in July 2021, Samsung announced the launch of a Mini LED curved gaming monitor. It uses the Quantum Mini LED light source that is 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, which is also used in Samsung's Neo QLED TVs.
On the other hand, the high cost of curved television is expected to hinder growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the curved television market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global curved television market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global curved television market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global curved television market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Curved Televisions Market, By End-User:
- High-end
- Mid-end
- Low-end
Global Curved Televisions Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/top914
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005622/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
