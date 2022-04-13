Lyceus Group Announces Opening of Downtown Austin Office; VP Rex Carlin to Lead New Office

Lyceus Group, a leading communications firm representing a variety of clients in the financial services, real estate, cryptocurrency, and technology spaces, is proud to announce the opening of its downtown Austin, TX office effective immediately.

"There is no better time to enter the Austin market than right now," said Tucker Slosburg, President of Lyceus Group. "The growing financial services and technology spaces coupled with the exceptional talent pool in Austin, make expanding to Austin an obvious choice for Lyceus Group."

Lyceus Group's Austin office will be led by Rex Carlin, who steps into his new role as Vice President for the firm. Carlin has been with Lyceus Group since 2019.

"Austin's rapid population growth provides us a great opportunity to build our team down here," said Carlin. "I look forward to establishing and building our presence in Austin, as this market has an incredible pool of qualified communications and marketing professionals to draw from as Lyceus Group continues expanding."

The office will be located at 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500 Austin, TX 78701, situated in the heart of Austin's financial and business district.

The Austin office will focus on expanding Lyceus' footprint in the technology startup and real estate spaces, with financial services continuing to be a key priority for Lyceus Group in both the Austin and Seattle offices.

"There is real opportunity in Austin, and Lyceus Group looks forward to serving firms in Austin and throughout Texas for years to come," said Slosburg.

About Lyceus Group

By amplifying clients' investment philosophy to appropriate stakeholders and media gatekeepers, Lyceus Group ensures their messages reach national and international scale, increasing clients' visibility to potential investors. Composed of former reporters, columnists, and asset management marketers, the team at Lyceus comes armed with the tools required to craft, navigate, and strengthen any financial brand's message. Lyceus Group executes these initiatives through a mix of media relations, media training, crisis/issue management, digital marketing, and content marketing. Lyceus Group specializes in public relations and digital marketing in the following areas: Activist Investing, Compliance, ETFs, Financial Services, Hedge Funds, Fund Administration Fund Distribution Investing, Mutual Funds, Private Equity, Credit Research/Advocacy, Real Estate, Wealth Management, Technology, and Cryptocurrency. For more information about Lyceus Group, please visit www.lyceusgroup.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005361/en/