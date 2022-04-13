FinancialForce Spring 2022 Release Empowers Organizations to Run a Connected Business Globally and Achieve Greater Enterprise Agility

Spring Release updates include more localizations, powerful intelligence, and the ability to unlock full business visibility

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced general availability of its Spring 2022 Release. New capabilities include ERP Cloud enhancements that make it easier than ever to run a connected business globally and new features for Professional Services Cloud that help service organizations deliver with intelligence and enable greater agility across the enterprise.

"In today's business environment, organizations must be able to respond to disruptions quickly while continuing to innovate and deliver tangible outcomes to their customers," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at FinancialForce. "Our Spring 2022 release gives our customers a richer toolset to help in the pursuit of their primary goal, delivering exceptional customer outcomes while improving the customer experience across the opportunity-to-renewal journey."

The recent FinancialForce Planning and Analysis Solution addresses the most complex planning and forecasting challenges allowing organizations to have a single source of truth that helps speed up planning cycles. The features in this solution allow businesses to have their accounting, reporting and planning solutions all on the same platform. For organizations, Planning provides FP&A teams with greater control over the budgeting process and the ability to deliver more accurate forecasting.

ERP Cloud

FinancialForce continues to expand on "multi-x" functionality to simplify the consolidation of financial statements and meet the needs of multi-entity organizations. Customers can now record taxes due from intercompany tax transactions, accelerating and strengthening the intercompany process for taxation and reporting. This release also makes it easier to create multi-company sales invoices and simplifies consolidated financial statement preparation with consolidation group structure capabilities.

New localization features that are essential to running a global business were added, including support for Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, and Austria, as well as enhanced business operations in Germany and Australia.

Enhancements to Financial Report Builder empower businesses to anticipate change, and drive meaningful outcomes. Improvements include the ability to view and drill into subtotals by different dimensions, as well as greater support for cash flow statements.

Procurement Teams can fine-tune their strategic supplier negotiations and selections with expanded access to analyze spend both overall and across categories.

Professional Services Cloud

The Spring 2022 Release introduces enhancements to skills and resource management, services estimating, and project management capabilities in FinancialForce's Professional Service (PS) Cloud.

Improved resource management is a top priority for service-based businesses as they work to train and retain their workforce. The Spring 2022 Release adds intelligent automation to the staffing process by enabling auto-assignment of resource requests that meet specific criteria, and an expanded capability to model ideal staffing scenarios across a project, opportunity, or region. These enhancements improve PS Cloud's resource optimization capabilities and enable resource managers to deploy ever larger and more complex teams efficiently and cost-effectively.

FinancialForce continues its commitment to delivering a world-class user experience (UX), and this release focused on enhancements to the project staffing and management experience. A new Work Planner enables simple drag-and-drop assignments, and an enhanced Skills Capacity Dashboard helps influence hiring decisions by providing insight into forward looking skill gaps. Coupled with a new Gantt component that can be added to project layouts, these changes deliver smoother interaction with tasks and assignments and provide managers with both the team and the tools they need to deliver successful outcomes to their clients.

This release expands PS Cloud's ability to deliver faster and more accurate estimates that eliminate the damaging disconnects between opportunities and projects. Services estimates now have a higher level of precision with Estimate Contours, and greater control around rates and discounting. Deeper sales-to-service automation was also introduced, including a tighter connection into Salesforce and more streamlined resource assignment. Additional precision, control, and automation in service estimates reduces the need for contingencies in proposals and allows for faster revisions, helping services organizations win more work.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005380/en/