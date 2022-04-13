A New Kind of Primer: Demand for Interior and Exterior Paint Experts Remains High, J.D. Power Finds

Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams Rank Highest in Respective Segments

When retailers prime today's in-store paint shopper with a foundation of knowledge and excellent customer service, satisfaction increases. Almost half (49%) of interior and 47% of exterior paint shoppers physically went to a store to do research before purchasing paint, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study,SM released today.

"With the do-it-yourself trend continuing, there's a huge opportunity for retailers and brands to partner and focus on training salespeople, despite the challenges of high turnover and supply chain issues," said Christina Cooley, director of the home and retail intelligence practice at J.D. Power. "The best way retailers and paint brands can meet the needs of paint shoppers who rely on in-store guidance and support during their purchase is to differentiate themselves through their staff and the experience they provide."

Study Rankings

Benjamin Moore ranks highest in the interior paint segment with a score of 878. Sherwin-Williams (873) ranks second and BEHR (867) ranks third.

Sherwin-Williams ranks highest in the exterior paint segment with a score of 863. BEHR (862) ranks second and Valspar (851) ranks third.

Sherwin-Williams ranks highest in the exterior stain segment with a score of 849. BEHR (845) ranks second and Benjamin Moore (843) ranks third.

Benjamin Moore independent retailers ranks highest in the paint retailer segment with a score of 881. Ace Hardware (872) and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store (872) rank second in a tie.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022028.

The U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 5,015 customers who purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint and/or exterior stain in the past 12 months. The study was fielded from December 2021 through January 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/paint-satisfaction-study.

