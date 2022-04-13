Help for Children in Ukraine: OQ Chemicals and Employees Donate Over 40,000 Euros to UNICEF

The war in Ukraine is affecting millions of people. OQ Chemicals launched a fundraising campaign within the company to support the children there, which was impressively supported by the employees. Within four weeks, more than 40,000 euros were collected, of which OQ Chemicals provided 10,000 euros. This money will be earmarked and donated 100 percent to the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF. UNICEF uses donations for emergency humanitarian aid on the ground and finances support centers in refugee zones, e.g., for unaccompanied minors.
"Children are particularly affected by the war - quick and concrete help is important to us here," said Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals. "Taking social responsibility is an integral part of our corporate culture. In times of crisis, this also goes beyond neighborly help. And with UNICEF, we are supporting a professional organization that can provide precisely this kind of help," Borgmeier continued.
According to its own information, UNICEF knows the situation in Ukraine very well and has been involved there for several decades. With the donations, UNICEF, together with partners, brings life-saving aid to children in Ukraine. The aid organization provides them and their families with food and water, hygiene items, warm clothing, first aid kits, and school materials. In addition, UNICEF has established safe hubs for children and families – so-called "Blue Dot Centers" – along the escape routes in the border areas of neighboring countries.
About OQ Chemicals
OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. OQ Chemicals sells its chemicals in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005556/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.