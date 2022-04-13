Help for Children in Ukraine: OQ Chemicals and Employees Donate Over 40,000 Euros to UNICEF

The war in Ukraine is affecting millions of people. OQ Chemicals launched a fundraising campaign within the company to support the children there, which was impressively supported by the employees. Within four weeks, more than 40,000 euros were collected, of which OQ Chemicals provided 10,000 euros. This money will be earmarked and donated 100 percent to the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF. UNICEF uses donations for emergency humanitarian aid on the ground and finances support centers in refugee zones, e.g., for unaccompanied minors.

"Children are particularly affected by the war - quick and concrete help is important to us here," said Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals. "Taking social responsibility is an integral part of our corporate culture. In times of crisis, this also goes beyond neighborly help. And with UNICEF, we are supporting a professional organization that can provide precisely this kind of help," Borgmeier continued.

According to its own information, UNICEF knows the situation in Ukraine very well and has been involved there for several decades. With the donations, UNICEF, together with partners, brings life-saving aid to children in Ukraine. The aid organization provides them and their families with food and water, hygiene items, warm clothing, first aid kits, and school materials. In addition, UNICEF has established safe hubs for children and families – so-called "Blue Dot Centers" – along the escape routes in the border areas of neighboring countries.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. OQ Chemicals sells its chemicals in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.

