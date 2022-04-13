ChargePoint and Colorado Energy Office announce the completion of fast charging corridor along Highway 40

As part of a $10 million investment, the first of six corridors is now complete, and runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur, near the Utah border

ChargePoint CHPT, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. Corridor A runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur near the Utah border.

ChargePoint announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. (Photo: Business Wire)

The fast-charging highway corridors project is a public-private partnership involving a $10 million investment by the Colorado Energy Office, which includes funding from the Volkswagen Settlement and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program, as well as investments by ChargePoint, local jurisdictions, electric utilities, and Colorado businesses. ChargePoint was awarded six corridors throughout Colorado and each charging site offers either two or four ChargePoint® Express 250 fast chargers, allowing electric vehicles to charge at up to 125 kilowatts. Later this year, the stations will be upgraded to ChargePoint's higher-powered Express Plus.

"It's incredible to see the dedication and progress made by the Colorado Energy Office in its goal of building out Colorado's EV fast-charging infrastructure through public-private partnerships," said Anne Smart, vice president, public policy, ChargePoint. "Once all six corridors are complete, these stations will allow Coloradans to drive long distances across the state in an electric vehicle."

In total, 20 fast-charging sites have been activated under this initiative, with several more under construction. Other sites are strategically located along I-70, Highway 50, Highway 550 and other key travel corridors. Drivers can find the location of charging sites on the ChargePoint mobile app or website.

This project will enable long-distance electric car travel, addressing a major barrier for drivers considering whether to buy and use electric cars. In turn, this will help Colorado meet its long-term goal of 100% electric car travel.

"Completing the first of six corridors is an exciting milestone for the program," said Christian Williss, Senior Director, Transportation Fuels and Technology, Colorado Energy Office. "The remaining sites will be operational by the end of year, helping to ensure that Coloradans can travel anywhere in the state in an electric vehicle. As EV adoption accelerates, more charging infrastructure will be needed along corridors and in communities all over the state, and CEO looks forward to new and continued partnerships like the one that made this program possible."

Driving electric reduces greenhouse gas emissions which cause climate change, as well as other air pollutants that cause respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems. The charging stations are also expected to stimulate local economies by attracting electric vehicle drivers to the sites where they are installed.

