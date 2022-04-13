Emburse Launches Emburse Spend, Delivering Unmatched Spend Control and Visibility for Teams and SMBs

Virtual-card-plus-expense solution enables organizations to digitally transform outdated purchasing and reconciliation processes

Emburse, a global leader in spend management solutions, has launched Emburse Spend, an expense solution which combines card issuance, sophisticated spend policy control, and automated reconciliation. Emburse Spend empowers team leads to make spending decisions through a straightforward card issuance and management dashboard, which provides a secure and user-friendly way for employees to make purchases.

The solution, which is based on the same Emburse platform used by 18,000 organizations including global Fortune 10 enterprises, enables companies to easily distribute and manage virtual and plastic cards to employees while minimizing risk from out-of-policy spend. Emburse Spend is a modern card management solution which enables employees to easily make purchases or take business trips without needing to worry about collecting receipts or submitting expense reports. It uses sophisticated optical character recognition, approval workflows and machine learning to deliver a seamless solution for purchases and reconciliation.

Emburse Spend's workflow provides both control and convenience, eliminating many of the headaches associated with corporate cards and expense reports:

An employee submits request for a card based on purchase needs, ranging from software subscriptions or online ad spend, through to traditional T&E spend such as travel bookings

Card administrators can immediately issue a virtual card, with restrictions such spend levels and time limits, automatically coded into it

Employees make purchases using the Emburse Card, and are prompted by a real-time alert on the Emburse Spend mobile app to capture an image of the receipt

Emburse's OCR engine verifies that the receipt matches the card transaction data

An expense record is created, verified as being within policy, and can be even automatically entered to the organization's accounting system

"Emburse has long been known for the full-featured spend management solutions that it provides for corporates and large enterprises," said Rob Kugel, senior vice president at analyst firm, Ventana Research. "The company has built a sophisticated expense platform which forms the backbone of Emburse Spend. Combining the platform's capabilities with its virtual, policy-based card issuance will give start-ups and small organizations access to the same capabilities as Emburse's large enterprise customers."

"Regardless of whether you work for a start-up or a large multinational, or submit expenses once a year or once a week, you should be entitled to the same high-quality and intuitive experience," said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. "With Emburse Spend, we're giving companies the best of both worlds: a really smart payment and reconciliation process that employees will love to use, combined with the level of back-end functionality traditionally only available with enterprise-grade solutions. Even better for finance teams is that submission, approval and reconciliation of transactions is all automated, so they can focus on company growth instead of administering an expense system. Emburse's mission is to humanize work, and now with Emburse Spend we're delivering this promise to organizations of every size."

Emburse Spend is available as a free solution, and also provides savings through card rebates. Additional capabilities are available on a subscription basis.

