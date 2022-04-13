Honor Launches Honor Expert to Help Older Adults and Families Navigate Aging and Health Issues

The platform will revolutionize the way older adults and their families maintain independence in aging by helping navigate products and services that achieve personalized aging goals

Honor Technology, Inc., the world's largest senior care network and technology platforms, today at the American Society of Aging Conference announced Honor Expert, an online and mobile service to deliver solutions to meet the needs of aging adults and their families.

Honor Expert – which currently has 14 national partners including Amazon Business, Best Buy, SelectRX, and Freshly – allows older adults and their families to easily call a dedicated toll-free number or start an online chat to ask questions about major aging-related topics, such as health and wellness, care planning, and home management. From there, users are directed to educational resources, tools, and products and services from the partners that address whatever aging issue they are facing.

In addition to the online portal, Honor Expert provides human interaction by allowing users to call the helpline and connect directly with a professional social worker, removing the friction and frustration that families often face when researching problems and seeking solutions. The platform transforms care for older adults around the world by creating better access to answers and concrete resolutions for every aging need.

"Now, more than ever, seniors and their loved ones are looking for guidance on how to navigate aging-related concerns. We're answering the call, literally, and partnering with some of the best in the business to address obstacles to care and deliver real, tangible solutions," said Seth Sternberg, CEO and co-founder of Honor. "Navigating health issues and solutions as people age is a massive pain point for our clients around the world, and through the Honor Expert service, we're enabling seniors and their loved ones to more quickly and easily identify aging-related challenges and find solutions before they escalate into larger problems."

Seventy-five percent of those 65 and older report being internet users, according to Pew Research Center, which found the gap between the oldest and youngest groups of adults in internet use was 56 percentage points in 2000 and has decreased to 24 points in 2021. As older adults increasingly leverage online tools in their everyday lives, Honor's platform empowers both seniors and their families to virtually find resources and solutions to the myriad problems facing the aging generation. Instead of seeking help from a variety of places, Honor Expert provides a one-stop shop for seniors and their families to receive help directly from social workers, gerontologists, and aging advocates and get connected with services on a national scale.

"Honor's dedication to empowering older adults and their families while navigating aging made them a natural fit as a partner," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "By working together, Aloe Care and Honor will be able to help more aging adults maintain their independence, and bring their families the peace of mind that comes with better communication, personalized tech solutions, and the knowledge that help is available at a moment's notice."

"We are excited about the future of working with an organization of this magnitude that is deeply embedded in senior services and using technology to pave the way in reaching seniors and families in need of support," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The synergy between our organizations in our desire to serve the senior community and their families can be leveraged to make an even bigger impact."

The new offering follows Honor's acquisition of Home Instead and recent $370 million funding, which has enabled the company to develop and scale more innovative technology and deliver on its mission to expand the world's capacity to care. To learn more about Honor Expert and to access the resources and tools or chat with an expert, please visit https://www.honorexpert.com/ or call 1-888-574-5005 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. CST.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world's leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

