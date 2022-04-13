Vertiv Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a first quarter 2022 update, which will be available on Vertiv's website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv's management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv's website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.
About Vertiv Holdings Co
Vertiv VRT brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.
Category: Financial News
