Beck Technology Releases DESTINI Bid Day, Bid Leveling Software

Beck Technology, a preconstruction data lifecycle company, announces the release of DESTINI Bid Day®, a web-based bid leveling software. Bid Day is the first bid leveling software to remove risk from the subcontractor selection process by creating visual checks and balances for the general contractor.
DESTINI Bid Day allows for in-depth subcontractor bid analysis and integrates with DESTINI Estimator, a powerful estimating platform. Additionally, the application has embedded training modules to help users become familiar with the platform and implemented quickly.
Highlighted features of DESTINI Bid Day include:
- Easily see the story behind bids
- Assess where risk is in bids
- Access historical bid info
- Capture bid numbers alongside an estimate
- Level bids as a team
- Define where the numbers come from simply and fast
- Recommend project decisions based on bid data
"DESTINI Bid Day solves a lot of the frustrations that construction firms face when trying to level bids and provides clarity into the process that will improve their bid day methods," said Jon Chumbley, Head of Development at Beck Technology. "The flexibility of inputting bids and the granularity of the data lets the preconstruction professional determine how they want to compare bids and easily pinpoint where there are gaps. DESTINI Bid Day is designed to remove as much risk as possible from the sub-contractor selection process."
Michael Boren, Chief Technology Officer at Beck Technology says, "Beck Technology's focus has always been on the preconstruction data lifecycle and the release of our Bid Day product marks a huge step in our ability to support preconstruction teams during the sub selection phase of a project. DESTINI Bid Day finally solves the construction industry problem of accurately leveling bids regardless of what type of project is being pursued. It provides the platform for preconstruction teams to have greater clarity in their subcontractor bid selection process with less risk using real data. This marks another step forward as we continue to pave the way for construction companies to make better, more informed decisions during preconstruction."
For a free 2-week trial of DESTINI Bid Day, visit https://beck-technology.com/contact/.
ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY
Beck Technology empowers the construction industry to make smarter project decisions through the preconstruction data lifecycle. Clients, ranging from local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology's DESTINI platform to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. DESTINI Estimator estimating software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. DESTINI Bid Day is the first of its kind bid leveling software to incorporate historical bid info and risk assessment in an estimate. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778 or follow @BeckTechnology.
