Epoch Concepts Named Top Contractor to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific for FY21

Epoch Concepts Listed Seventh Among All Contractors and Third Among Small Businesses in Total Contract and Award Amounts

In a recent public report from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) for the Pacific region, out of 817 firms that received awards in FY21, Epoch Concepts was listed seventh in total, new revenue awards, and third among Small Business Contractors.

For FY21, NIWC obligated more than $1.5 billion, with 43.29 percent awarded to small businesses and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses that provide IT solutions and services, like Epoch Concepts.

"The US Navy has long been a strategically important focus for us," said Marcus Smiley, CEO of Epoch Concepts. "We specifically built a team of account managers, solution architects, and systems engineers with significant Navy operation and acquisition experience, and their veteran expertise helps drive our success across the Navy and DOD - here in the US and abroad."

Comprising more than 5,500 civilian and government workers, NIWC PAC provides information technology and engineering support critical to Information Warfare (IW) capabilities for the U.S. Navy, as well as for Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard programs. NIWC PAC's capability focus areas include integrated cyber operations, ocean-to-land networks, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), C4ISR for unmanned vehicles, and more.

In FY21 Epoch supported a significant number of NIWC PAC Programs and Projects in the NIWC PAC capability focus areas - from the buildout of R&D labs and supply of defensive cyber kits to the modernization of OCONUS business operations and unmanned tactical networks.

About Epoch Concepts - Epoch Concepts LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is an IT solutions and services provider serving the US government, systems integrators, and commercial enterprises. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged IT infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates information technology systems that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com.

