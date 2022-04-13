Twin Lakes Makes Waves with Adtran 10G Fiber Access Platform

Tennessee co-op upgrades fiber network to connect communities and attract new businesses

Adtran, Inc., ADTN, the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corporation (Twin Lakes) selected the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology to deliver ultrafast speeds to rural Tennessee. Twin Lakes' advanced fiber network will better connect its communities, transform how local businesses operate and attract new industries and economic development to the region.

Twin Lakes is the largest telecom co-op in Tennessee, providing multi-gigabit services to residents, businesses, schools, hospitals and wireless carriers over a 100% fiber optic network. A steady increase in broadband demand required Twin Lakes to upgrade its existing 1G infrastructure to support a higher-capacity speed tier and Adtran 10G PON solutions were the best fit. Adtran Combo PON capability enables Twin Lakes to upgrade network infrastructure with cards that seamlessly support new multi-gigabit XGS-PON services without disrupting existing GPON customers.

"In 2021, we celebrated 70 years in service, connected our 30,000th customer and completed our 100% fiber network, positioning us to meet our customers' needs for generations to come. Adtran has been a big part of that success. It has been a reliable partner that we can trust to help us build the right network at the right time," said Jonathan West, General Manager and CEO at Twin Lakes. "We deployed GPON first, but it has limited upstream speeds which are critical to supporting streaming services, cloud computing and more. Adtran eliminated those limitations with its XGS-PON solutions."

Residents and businesses are benefiting in big ways from Twin Lakes' multi-gigabit fiber network. While some employment numbers are down in areas located in Twin Lakes' service footprint, the fiber network supports a digital backbone that is attracting new industries and enabling residents to expand their job searches as remote employees. Additionally, the high-speed network is enabling veterans to remotely connect to healthcare instead of driving long distances to a VA hospital. Moreover, many businesses that consider the area are surprised to learn that the quality of Twin Lakes' broadband is better than many large metropolitan areas. The service region is home to one of the largest distribution centers in Tennessee, and many small businesses can now move their homes to rural lake areas and run their business remotely.

"It is rewarding to see the positive community impact our customers are making with their multi-gigabit networks. Twin Lakes has been using Adtran broadband solutions since 2007, when it first started building its fiber network. Today the network is literally changing the way local businesses operate," said Craig Stein, Vice President, Americas & Head of Global Business Development for Adtran. "Adtran Combo PON provides a no-compromise migration path to 10G PON, affording any type of service provider to easily provide competitive broadband services and connect their communities to new opportunities."

For more information on the Adtran 10G fiber access platforms, please visit: www.adtran.com/fiber-access.

